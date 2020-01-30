Eminem makes a rare public appearance at the 50 Cent star ceremony

Presley Ann / Getty images for STARZ
50 cents He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday and the ceremony featured a surprise, rare appearance of Eminem.
Slim Shady himself (real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III) climbed onto the podium to pay tribute to his friend, fellow rapper and Power star (real name Curtis Jackson III), whom he had discovered and signed with his Shady Records label in 2002. This was the first time Eminem, who is notoriously private, was photographed in public in more than a year.
"Of all the things I don't remember about 2002, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met Fifty," Eminem said. "I think one of the things I noticed when he first entered the room was his presence, right, because he felt like it was going to be a star, like the way he behaved, arrogant, everything. It seemed like he was all the package. The crazy thing for me is the charisma and personality that matches the intensity of his music and that first album is so classic. "
"The first time I met Fifty, I was so excited to meet him, so I started rapping all his songs and I really didn't let him talk," he continued. "I tried to show him how interested he was in him. But I think I probably exaggerated him."
Eminem remembered how his friend and producer Dr. Dre Fifty also impressed me.
"I knew that the guy sitting in front of me sitting in front of me was just different. He seemed, I don't know man, something, just something about him just attracted you and I think Dre and I knew that … if it worked in us, it would work in the rest of the world, "Eminem said." I'm glad I trusted our instincts. "
Eminem said 50 Cent was not only a business partner, but "one of the best friends I've met in the world."
He also addressed the rapper's past fights; 50 Cent had eaten beef with tastes of Vanderpump Rules star Lala KentActress Vivica A. Foxrappers You're the boss Y Rick RossY Nick cannon, who recently fought with Eminem.
"I would say that it is much more fun to be your friend than to be your enemy, because this guy is relentless and won't stop," Eminem said. "And in the same way that he is relentless in his battles, he is also relentless in his business. He is an artist, an entrepreneur, an actor, a director, a producer, can juggle, is great in Scrabble. Almost everything does everything , and it also helped me in many difficult times in my own life and has always been there when I need it. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.