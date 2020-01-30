Eminem makes a rare public appearance at the 50 Cent star ceremony

50 cents He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday and the ceremony featured a surprise, rare appearance of Eminem.

Slim Shady himself (real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III) climbed onto the podium to pay tribute to his friend, fellow rapper and Power star (real name Curtis Jackson III), whom he had discovered and signed with his Shady Records label in 2002. This was the first time Eminem, who is notoriously private, was photographed in public in more than a year.

"Of all the things I don't remember about 2002, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met Fifty," Eminem said. "I think one of the things I noticed when he first entered the room was his presence, right, because he felt like it was going to be a star, like the way he behaved, arrogant, everything. It seemed like he was all the package. The crazy thing for me is the charisma and personality that matches the intensity of his music and that first album is so classic. "