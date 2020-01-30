Eminem and Dr. Dre help celebrate 50 Cent at their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Presented with star number 2,686, the creator of hits & # 39; In Da Club & # 39; He credits his fellow rappers for supporting his career and regrets not having invited the head of the Jimmy Iovine record label.
Eminem Y Dr. Dre greeting 50 cents as the rapper was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, January 30.
50 unveiled the star number 2,686 and took a moment to thank his guests for their support.
"I don't think my career would have been what it was without your support," said hit creator "In Da Club." "Dre is a mentor to the entire squad. He was a mentor to the entire squad because he could lead us in different ways without him knowing."
The rap star also confessed that he regretted not having invited the head of record label Jimmy Iovine to the honor ceremony, adding: "I was wrong not to invite him and not have him here today because it is a big part of the success I had."
50 Cent added: "This is important because everyone is in the same space and they feel the same way. I just want to thank you for supporting me."
Eminem also took the stage to applaud his friend, adding: "Of all the things I don't remember about 2002, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met the 50. One of the first things I noticed was his presence. It just felt like it was going to be a star. It was the whole package. "
"I am here today because he is not only a business partner for me, this is one of the best friends I have met in the world. I will say that it is much more fun to be his friend than his enemy. He was always there when I needed him."
