Ellen DeGeneres rewards a black teenager who refuses to cut her dreadlocks with a scholarship

Warner Bros. Television

The 62-year-old television personality invites DeAndre Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, to appear on his award-winning talk show & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Ellen Degeneres He is impressed by a black teenager named DeAndre Arnold who has the courage to do the right thing for himself. DeAndre went viral after it was revealed that he was asked to cut his dreadlocks so he could walk in his high school graduation.

Ellen invited DeAndre, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, to appear on the Wednesday, January 29 episode of her program "The Ellen DeGeneres show"." I know this is strange to you because you are in a school in a small town in Texas. And suddenly, this is national news and now you are on television. I'm sure this is not easy or comfortable for you, "he told DeAndre.

"I want you to relax and know that I'm here for you. Because I don't understand this." "You get good grades. You've never been in trouble, never. This is the first time something comes up. And now you haven't been in school for weeks because of this situation."

"Every day I went to school, I was always in dress code," DeAndre explained. "But what happens to them is that if they let themselves down, they would be out of the dress code. And this problem really escalated after the Christmas holidays."

"Are there girls in your school?" Ellen asked, to which Arnold simply replied: "Oh, yes. There are many girls with long hair in my school. If girls can have long hair, why can't I have long hair?"

"That's my point. That's what I don't understand," Ellen agreed. "Personally, I think you should be able to use your hair any way you like."

DeAndre then shared that his dreadlocks were more than just a hairstyle for him. "My hair really means, like, it's really important to me," he said. "My dad is from Trinidad and you know, it's part of our culture and our heritage. I really wish the school was open to other cultures. At least let us try to tell you some things. Don't close us outside."

"He deserves to graduate, walk with all the other children," Ellen told the camera before Alicia Keys He appeared while holding a gift, a $ 20,000 scholarship, for DeAndre. "I am super proud of you for defending what you know is right. I know that the school needs to do the right thing. Ellen and I call our friends in Shutterfly because we know you are a special person. And we know that you are destined for such greatness. and we wanted to support that greatness and invest in that greatness, "the 39-year-old singer told the student.