Elizabeth Warren's dog reaches the campaign trail instead

Senator Elizabeth Warren She was busy this week doing her homework for the country and couldn't start the campaign in Iowa on Wednesday, but luckily she had a furry friend available to help her make the rounds. The event was supposed to be a meeting and greeting with her husband. Bruce Mannbut it was his golden retriever Bailey warren who got the most photos taken from enthusiastic supporters. Many of those who were hypnotized by the adorable dog!
Warren was unable to attend the event herself on Wednesday, as she is currently out of the campaign and in Washington for the political trial trial of President Donald Trump. "As you can see, everything is on deck," her husband told his followers according to the Washington Post. "While Elizabeth fulfills her constitutional duty in Washington, she has many people and a couple of dogs that replace her."
Bruce also joked about how the dog could be his family's good luck charm. "In 24 hours, the Des Moines Registry had backed Elizabeth," he said. "You are the judge: correlation or causation. But I think Bailey is a natural closer."
As for the fans that were pumped to pet the dog, Bruce shared that Bailey was even more excited to be there. "" Bailey is happy to be here, "he said." Of course, Bailey is happy to be everywhere, as long as there are people who are willing to caress him. But he especially likes cold weather and snow, so he is very happy. "
We look forward to seeing more of Bailey in the election campaign!
