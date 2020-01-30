Elizabeth Warren's dog reaches the campaign trail instead

It's hard work, but someone has to do it!

Senator Elizabeth Warren She was busy this week doing her homework for the country and couldn't start the campaign in Iowa on Wednesday, but luckily she had a furry friend available to help her make the rounds. The event was supposed to be a meeting and greeting with her husband. Bruce Mannbut it was his golden retriever Bailey warren who got the most photos taken from enthusiastic supporters. Many of those who were hypnotized by the adorable dog!

Warren was unable to attend the event herself on Wednesday, as she is currently out of the campaign and in Washington for the political trial trial of President Donald Trump. "As you can see, everything is on deck," her husband told his followers according to the Washington Post. "While Elizabeth fulfills her constitutional duty in Washington, she has many people and a couple of dogs that replace her."