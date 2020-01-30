Edinson Cavani: Inter Miami holds talks about Paris Saint-Germain striker | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML538aff00c67cee03461f0201244403fd11% %MINIFYHTML538aff00c67cee03461f0201244403fd12%

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas says the franchise has held talks about a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani before his MLS bow this season.

Inter Miami has held talks on a proposed agreement to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani.

Cavani, the top scorer of all time of the PSG, has no contract in the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season, which means he will be available on a free transfer.

Inter Miami, David Beckham's new MLS franchise, will bow down on March 1 and managing owner Jorge Mas has revealed to Sky sports news who are interested in Cavani.

"We've had conversations about Cavani, but I don't want to comment beyond that based on the fact that he was a PSG player at the time," said Mas Sky sports news.

Edinson Cavani has no contract at PSG at the end of the season

The 32-year-old is valued at £ 25 million by PSG, with Atlético de Madrid ending interest in a January deal for Uruguay's international on Thursday.

Cavani, who has also been linked to Chelsea and Manchester United this month, has started only four Ligue 1 games this season and none in the Champions League group stage, appearing primarily as a substitute.

Inter Miami faces the Los Angeles Football Club in their first game of the season before organizing their first home game at Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale against former Beckham club, Los Angeles Galaxy, on March 14.

