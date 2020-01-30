E Jean Carroll, who says Trump raped her, looks for the president's DNA | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLd714dc7d6f034e274f8e3fac9034109a11% %MINIFYHTMLd714dc7d6f034e274f8e3fac9034109a12%

The lawyers of a woman who accuses President Donald Trump of raping her in the 1990s are asking for a DNA sample, seeking to determine if her genetic material is in a dress she says she wore during the meeting.

Lawyers for counsel columnist E Jean Carroll notified a Trump lawyer on Thursday for Trump to present a sample on March 2 in Washington, DC, for "analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present in the dress."

Carroll filed a libel suit against Trump in November after the president denied his accusation. His lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, had her black wool dress tested. A laboratory report with the legal notice says that the DNA found in the sleeves was a mixture of at least four people, at least one of them male.

Several other people were evaluated and eliminated as potential contributors to the mixture, according to the laboratory report, which was obtained by The Associated Press. Their names are worded.

While the notice is a lawsuit, such lawsuits often stimulate court fights that require a judge to assess whether they will be enforced.

The Associated Press sent a message to Trump's lawyer seeking comment.

Carroll accused Trump last summer of raping her in a fancy dressing room in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.

In a New York magazine in June and in a book published the following month, Carroll said she and Trump met by chance, chatted and went to the lingerie department for Trump to choose a gift for an unidentified woman. He said jokes about trying on a suit ended up in a dressing room, where he said Trump put his hand under his black wool dress, dropped his stockings and raped her while trying to fight him, and finally escaped.

"Donna Karan's dress still hangs on the back of my closet door, unused and unwashed since that night," he wrote. He put it on for a photo that accompanied the magazine piece.

Trump said in June that Carroll was "totally lying,quot; and that "I had never met this person in my life." While a 1987 photo shows them and their spouses at a social event, Trump dismissed it as a time when he was "standing with my coat in a row."

"She is trying to sell a new book, that should indicate her motivation," he said in one of several statements on the matter, adding that the book "should be sold in the fiction section."

Trump poses in front of a swan fountain at the Mar-A-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida in 1996 (File: Getty Images)

Carroll sued Trump in November, saying he stained her and hurt her career as an advice columnist for Elle magazine for calling her a liar. She seeks unspecified damages and a retraction of Trump's statements.

"The unidentified male DNA in the dress could prove that Donald Trump not only knows who I am, but also violently assaulted me in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman and then defamed me by lying about it and challenging my character," Carroll said in a communicated on Thursday.

His lawyer, Kaplan, said it was a "standard operating procedure,quot; in a sexual assault investigation requesting a DNA sample from the defendant.

"As a result, we have asked Mr. Trump for a simple saliva sample to test his DNA, and there really is no valid basis for his opposition," he said.

Trump's lawyer has tried to dismiss the case. A Manhattan judge declined to do so earlier this month, saying the lawyer had not adequately supported his arguments that the case did not belong to a New York court.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who claim to have been sexually assaulted, unless they appear publicly.

Carroll said he didn't do it for decades because he feared Trump's legal retribution and damage to his reputation, among other reasons. But when the #MeToo movement stimulated readers' requests for advice on sexual assault, he said, he decided that he had to reveal his own account.

Trump, a Republican, is not the first president to face the possibility of a DNA test related to a woman's dress.

Former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, underwent such a test during an investigation by an independent lawyer about whether he had a sexual relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, and then lied by denying her under oath.

After Clinton's DNA was found in the dress, he recognized an "inappropriate intimate relationship,quot; with Lewinsky.

Clinton was indicted by the House in December 1998 and then acquitted by the Senate.