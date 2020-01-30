Duterte orders that the cabinet does not visit the US. UU. After the official visa is denied

MANILA – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered all members of his cabinet not to travel to the United States after Washington blacklisted his former head of the national police for the government's war on drugs, which left thousands dead, a senior adviser said Thursday.
The order comes when Duterte has increased his threats against the United States, the former military ally of the Philippines, even with warnings of reduced cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.
"Last night, the president issued a directive so that cabinet members do not travel to the United States," Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said at an annual breakfast forum of the Association of Foreign Correspondents of the Philippines. "We will respect the president's instructions."
A cabinet meeting is scheduled for next week to discuss the order, Ano said.
He said Mr. Duterte issued the directive after his former head of the national police, Senator Ronald dela Rosa, recently learned from the US Department of State that his visa had been revoked.
Mr. dela Rosa said he was not informed of the reason for the refusal, although he suspected that it was for his part in the war on drugs under Mr. Duterte's direction.
That campaign has resulted in the death of nearly 6,000 suspected drug addicts and traffickers and, according to rights groups, some innocent civilians.
Subsequently, Mr. dela Rosa retired, but he was one of Duterte's allies who won a seat in the Philippine Senate last year.
But last year, Mr. Duterte decided to undo a treaty that recognized the jurisdiction of that court and insisted that he would not be tried by a foreign court. On Thursday, his spokesman, Salvador Panelo, said the president's order was very clear: that his cabinet boycotted the United States.
The United States Embassy in Manila has not yet responded to the order.
But Washington has been for decades one of the most reliable partners in the Philippines. The two are bound by a 1951 mutual defense treaty that calls each to defend themselves against the other against foreign aggression.
And Manila has received in recent years the help of the US army in the fight against militants linked to the Islamic State. The troops of the United States in 2017 flew drones and helped the Philippine government to defeat the militants who had taken over the city of Marawi on the island of Mindanao, in the southern Philippines.
But Mr. Duterte recently warned the United States that he would void a defense agreement, the Visiting Forces Agreement, which allows large-scale US military exercises in the Philippines, unless Washington "corrects,quot; his visa denied by Mr. Dela Rosa.
"As he said before, the president's decision to rescind the V.F.A. is a decision studied," said Mr. Panelo, referring to the agreement.
Renato De Castro, who teaches international relations at De La Salle University in Manila, said Duterte's threat to reduce bilateral ties with the United States indicated that the country was moving towards its traditional nemesis, China.
"This is a signal to say that we are basically favoring China," said De Castro. “It is the beginning of the collapse of the United States of the Philippines. security alliance It is articulating the Chinese position that the United States is the troublemaker in the region. "
Since taking office in 2016, Duterte has gradually tried to reduce tensions with Beijing. It has not enforced an international ruling that ruled in favor of Manila in its territorial dispute against Beijing's vast claims over the disputed South China Sea.
And critics say he has been doing the impossible to accommodate the Chinese to obtain certain commercial and investment favors.
When a Filipino ship was rammed last year by a much larger Chinese ship in the South China Sea, sending 22 Filipino fishermen overboard, Duterte made an angry demonstration at the beginning, promising to confront the leader of China, Xi Jinping But then he admitted that there was nothing he could do about it.