Duterte orders that the cabinet does not visit the US. UU. After the official visa is denied

MANILA – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered all members of his cabinet not to travel to the United States after Washington blacklisted his former head of the national police for the government's war on drugs, which left thousands dead, a senior adviser said Thursday.

The order comes when Duterte has increased his threats against the United States, the former military ally of the Philippines, even with warnings of reduced cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

"Last night, the president issued a directive so that cabinet members do not travel to the United States," Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said at an annual breakfast forum of the Association of Foreign Correspondents of the Philippines. "We will respect the president's instructions."

A cabinet meeting is scheduled for next week to discuss the order, Ano said.

He said Mr. Duterte issued the directive after his former head of the national police, Senator Ronald dela Rosa, recently learned from the US Department of State that his visa had been revoked.