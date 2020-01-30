Home Entertainment Dr. Umar Johnson roasted about Kobe Bryant's wild conspiracy theory!

Dr. Umar Johnson faces the wrath of, well … everyone after he shared his wild conspiracy theory about Kobe Bryant's death less than a week after the basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna They died

Johnson says he doesn't think the helicopter crashed due to the fog … and says it all has to do with major pharmaceutical companies.

"They did not crash because of the fog, he was an expert pilot. Kobe was sabotage. Not to mention that Kobe Bryant was involved in a legal battle with a large pharmaceutical company for the use of the name & # 39; Black Mamba & # 39;" .

