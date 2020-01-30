Dr. Umar Johnson roasted about Kobe Bryant's wild conspiracy theory!

Dr. Umar Johnson faces the wrath of, well … everyone after he shared his wild conspiracy theory about Kobe Bryant's death less than a week after the basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna They died

Johnson says he doesn't think the helicopter crashed due to the fog … and says it all has to do with major pharmaceutical companies.

"They did not crash because of the fog, he was an expert pilot. Kobe was sabotage. Not to mention that Kobe Bryant was involved in a legal battle with a large pharmaceutical company for the use of the name & # 39; Black Mamba & # 39;" .

Johnson says this is the reason for the accident.

"Do you understand me? The radar can see through the fog, thanks to the system. The radar can see through the fog. They didn't crash through the damn fog and there was no wind. The propeller was sabotaged."

You can see the clip below.

This is how Twitter reacted to his theory: