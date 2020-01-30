Dr. Umar Johnson dragged by his conspiracy theory of Kobe Bryant's death

Instagram / WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

This is not the first time that Kobe's death is linked to conspiracy theory, since an episode of the ComedyCentral animated comedy & # 39; Legends of Chamberlain Heights & # 39; He went viral by predicting Kobe's death in a helicopter accident.

Kobe BryantDeath is so shocking that some people thought it was some kind of conspiracy theory. Among those who believed such a thing was the psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson, who entered Instagram Live to spread his scandalous conspiracy theory about the death of the NBA star in a helicopter crash.

"They didn't crash because of the fog, he was an expert pilot. Kobe was sabotaged," he explained during the live broadcast. "Not to mention that Kobe Bryant was involved in a legal battle with a large pharmaceutical company for the use of the name, & # 39; Black Mamba & # 39 ;.

He then emphasized that the helicopter crashed on purpose due to this conflict. "Do you understand me? The radar can see through the fog, thanks to the system. The radar can see through the fog. They didn't crash through the damn fog and there was no wind. The propeller was sabotaged," he continued. saying.

In addition, Dr. Johnson mentioned that the unidentified pharmaceutical company is "very powerful." Bossip, meanwhile, stated that the company was really just a brand of gas station pills, which made his theory seem absurd to many people.

"Umar Johnson says that Kobe Bryant was killed by & # 39; they & # 39;. Probably the same & # 39; they & # 39; who got Bill cosby Get out of here because I was about to buy NBC. This is silly and I am upset, "wrote a furious fan on Twitter." It's 2020. Keep Dr. Umar Johnson out of my TL. I don't want to hear the conspiracy theory about Kobe's death. I don't want to hear anything coming out of his mouth, "said another.

Meanwhile, another user called Dr. Johnson "a fraud" and added that "he is only using Kobe's name to donate to his school # f ** kumar." Another comment said: "Umar Johnson said that Kobe Bryant's death was not accidental and he was killed because he was in a battle with a pharmaceutical company by the name & # 39; Black Mamba & # 39; I hate here and everyone who gave him voice ".

This is not the first time that Kobe's death is linked to the conspiracy theory. Prior to this, Twitterverse was enraged after a video of an episode of ComedyCentral's animated comedy "Legends of Chamberlain Heights" went viral by predicting Kobe's death in a helicopter crash.

In the 2016 episode, it was described that the NBA legend died in a helicopter accident. Looking distraught, Kobe was seen getting out of the helicopter but was struggling to do it because he was holding his trophies. He refused the help a character offered him, and then the helicopter exploded.

In addition, someone also foresaw death in 2014. A tweet, published on November 14, 2012, said: "Kobe will end up dying in a helicopter crash."

Kobe and his daughter Gianna were heading to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, when the helicopter they boarded crashed on Sunday, January 26 in Calabasas, California due to dense fog. The duo and seven others on board were killed.