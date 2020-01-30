Dog the Bounty Hunter reveals suicidal thoughts after Beth's death

Dog the Bounty Hunter He is the first to admit that grief is a process.

It's been more than seven months since the reality star lost his wife Beth chapman to cancer And for fans who wonder how Dog the Bounty Hunter Star is doing today, a new interview can shed some light.

In a preview for the all-new Monday Dr. Oz Show, Dog admits to having contemplated suicide after the death of his wife.

%MINIFYHTMLdceab83a00ea7640ae1952804bcfa6e913% %MINIFYHTMLdceab83a00ea7640ae1952804bcfa6e914%

"I couldn't stop crying," he shared at a glance. "I wasn't going to kill myself with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because Beth left all his big pills there. So I think a drink of water."

So what made him choose life over death? It may have to do with his rumored girlfriend Moon angell. "She's pretty tough," he shared as he pointed to Beth's former assistant.