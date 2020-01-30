Dog the Bounty Hunter reveals suicidal thoughts after Beth's death

Dog the Bounty Hunter He is the first to admit that grief is a process.
It's been more than seven months since the reality star lost his wife Beth chapman to cancer And for fans who wonder how Dog the Bounty Hunter Star is doing today, a new interview can shed some light.
In a preview for the all-new Monday Dr. Oz Show, Dog admits to having contemplated suicide after the death of his wife.
"I couldn't stop crying," he shared at a glance. "I wasn't going to kill myself with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because Beth left all his big pills there. So I think a drink of water."
So what made him choose life over death? It may have to do with his rumored girlfriend Moon angell. "She's pretty tough," he shared as he pointed to Beth's former assistant.
"I say brutally honest," Moon shared on the show. "I don't go in and out. It's one way and this is the way we will. It needs to get going. We need you to get back to the program and get busy again."
In a previous preview clip, Dog is seen asking Moon if he will marry him. While you have to watch the program on Monday to get the answer, Dr. Oz He hastened to ask the couple if their relationship can be described as intimate.
"It has to be intimate because there are many powerful things with Dog," Moon replied. Hmmmm
Earlier this month, the duo sparked rumors of romance with Dog's daughter. Lyssa Chapman expressing disapproval for the relationship. "If someone who knew your family going out with your brother, tried to date your father after your stepmother's death, what would you do?" She asked on Twitter.
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).