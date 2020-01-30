Does Brandi Glanville hint that he will return to RHOBH? – Look at the cryptic tweet that has fans guessing!

%MINIFYHTML4d9a76c113fc780dd613c3d509d6656811% %MINIFYHTML4d9a76c113fc780dd613c3d509d6656812%

It is really unclear if Brandi Glanville will return to the real housewives of Beverly Hills and is not helping to solve the mystery! In fact, the reality TV star turned to social networks to share a cryptic message that makes her fans eager to get a clear answer!

This happens amid the rumors that she and Denise Richards had an adventure that lasted for months in the first half of 2019.

As a result, it seems that she is a big part of RHOBH's story this coming season and is not even a cast member at the moment! Or is she?

Either way, his alleged participation has supposedly even caused some drama between Denise and his co-star Lisa Rinna!

At the end of the day, Brandi seems to enjoy the attention, regardless of the consequences, if any.

After he went to his Twitter account to share an ambiguous message, fans began to wonder if he would return to the series in season 11!

You may know that she was part of seasons 9 and 10, but only as a guest.

The confusing tweet says: "There is only one person @Andy who really knows if a housewife will return for another season or if they have exhausted their #fact story."

These are some of the fan reactions: Espe I hope you come back! RHOBH is horrible without you. & # 39; / & # 39; Please come back !!!! & # 39; / & # 39; Please come back to the program. I will not see him this season, but if you return full time, I will change my mind. . I would love to see you torn (protected by email) into pieces. & # 39; / & # 39; The only thing that has run out is that you drop subtle clues … just give us all the tea & # 39 ;.

However, there were also some users who pointed out that the head of Bravo made it clear not too long ago that he is no longer in charge of firing or hiring anyone in the franchise.



