Djokovic against Federer, a rivalry for the ages, this time is unilateral

He rested instead of practicing on Wednesday and sought medical treatment, but once on the court, he ran out of the gates, starting the winners and timing the ball wonderfully just after the rebound.

Djokovic grimaced and gestured as the shots flew by. But he has been on a good run in Australia so far this year, leading Serbia to the ATP Cup title and overcoming his draw at the Australian Open.

This match came back forever with Djokovic down 1-4 and 0-40 in his service in the first set when he escaped problems. Then he won the 62-minute set by dominating the tiebreaker.

"I just want to say respect to Roger for coming tonight," Djokovic said. "He was obviously injured and not close, not even close to his best moment in terms of movement." Respect for going out and doing everything possible. "

There were still shouts of "Roger!" And "Nole!" After that first set, something of Federer still blooms, including a fist-sweeping, winning shot.

But Djokovic was too fast, too stable and too versatile, and he ran out of victory. He now has a 27-23 advantage over Federer and will be in position on Sunday to close the gap with his lifelong rival in Grand Slam titles.

Federer has 20, a men's record. Djokovic is 16.