Djokovic against Federer, a rivalry for the ages, this time is unilateral

MELBOURNE, Australia – Novak Djokovic continued his streak of Grand Slam hits against Roger Federer, and this time there was little suspense.
In the Wimbledon final last year, Djokovic had to save two match points and defend himself from attack after attack in the fifth set before prevailing in one of the best games of the 2010s.
But Djokovic did not lose a set in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Thursday night, securing a place in the final with a 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3 victory over Federer.
Djokovic has never lost a final in Melbourne, winning a record of seven individual Australian Open titles.
Ranked No. 2, you can claim Rafael Nadal's No. 1 spot by winning his eighth title on Sunday. He will face the winner of Friday's second semifinal between two members of the next wave of tennis: Dominic Thiem, 26, and Alexander Zverev, 22.
But Thursday night it was the old guard, as the sun set after a day when the temperature rose to 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius).
This was the 50th singles match between Djokovic, 32, and Federer, 38. Federer has won his share of the best three-set games in recent years, most recently in the ATP finals in November, but he has not defeated Djokovic in a game of the best of five sets or Grand Slam tournament since the semifinals of Wimbledon 2012.
He rested instead of practicing on Wednesday and sought medical treatment, but once on the court, he ran out of the gates, starting the winners and timing the ball wonderfully just after the rebound.
Djokovic grimaced and gestured as the shots flew by. But he has been on a good run in Australia so far this year, leading Serbia to the ATP Cup title and overcoming his draw at the Australian Open.
This match came back forever with Djokovic down 1-4 and 0-40 in his service in the first set when he escaped problems. Then he won the 62-minute set by dominating the tiebreaker.
"I just want to say respect to Roger for coming tonight," Djokovic said. "He was obviously injured and not close, not even close to his best moment in terms of movement." Respect for going out and doing everything possible. "
There were still shouts of "Roger!" And "Nole!" After that first set, something of Federer still blooms, including a fist-sweeping, winning shot.
But Djokovic was too fast, too stable and too versatile, and he ran out of victory. He now has a 27-23 advantage over Federer and will be in position on Sunday to close the gap with his lifelong rival in Grand Slam titles.
Federer has 20, a men's record. Djokovic is 16.