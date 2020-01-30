Desert empires: wonders for the eyes

Bucket lists are formed early. When I was, maybe, 10 years old, leafing through books at my grandfather's house, I came across a photograph of the Great Djenne Mosque in Mali, West Africa, and I thought: this is the strangest, most marvelous building with the most space exterior than me & # 39; & # 39; I have ever seen it. Beige and turret-colored, it was soft-edged like a sandcastle, but huge and dwarf people in the street. I wanted to go there

Eventually I did it: standing, absorbed, looking at the walls of the Great Mosque in the sunlight and the moonlight. And on a visit last week to the exhibition "Sahel: Art and empires on the Sahara coast,quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, I felt a bit like I was there again, but now with other extraterrestrial places to enjoy, including Sculptures as sublime as the mosque itself.

Sahel derives from the Arabic word for shore or coast. It was the name given by merchants who crossed the oceanic Sahara centuries ago to the cozy grasslands that marked the southern edge of the desert, land that now includes modern Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal. According to the evidence of the art of the Sahel, the culture that travelers found must have seemed like a rich but disconcerting hybrid. Art still does, which may be one of the reasons why it is, in the West, something outside an accepted "African,quot; canon.