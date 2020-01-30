Desert empires: wonders for the eyes

Bucket lists are formed early. When I was, maybe, 10 years old, leafing through books at my grandfather's house, I came across a photograph of the Great Djenne Mosque in Mali, West Africa, and I thought: this is the strangest, most marvelous building with the most space exterior than me & # 39; & # 39; I have ever seen it. Beige and turret-colored, it was soft-edged like a sandcastle, but huge and dwarf people in the street. I wanted to go there
Eventually I did it: standing, absorbed, looking at the walls of the Great Mosque in the sunlight and the moonlight. And on a visit last week to the exhibition "Sahel: Art and empires on the Sahara coast,quot; at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, I felt a bit like I was there again, but now with other extraterrestrial places to enjoy, including Sculptures as sublime as the mosque itself.
Sahel derives from the Arabic word for shore or coast. It was the name given by merchants who crossed the oceanic Sahara centuries ago to the cozy grasslands that marked the southern edge of the desert, land that now includes modern Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal. According to the evidence of the art of the Sahel, the culture that travelers found must have seemed like a rich but disconcerting hybrid. Art still does, which may be one of the reasons why it is, in the West, something outside an accepted "African,quot; canon.
The West has always seen Africa closely, categorically, as a way of exercising control. So, African art means carved wood or metal sculpture in independent "tribal,quot; styles that never change. OR it means riffs in borrowed forms from another place: Renaissance Europe, for example, or the great Islamic world. One way or another, African art is one thing. You can recognize it instantly and place it only in a box with a label.
The show Met proves otherwise. A look around tells you that the story here is variety within variety, difference speaking with difference. New ideas arise from local soil Y to arrive from afar The ethnicities and the ideologies collide and embrace. Cultural influences are exchanged, eliminated and recovered in a multitrack sequence that is the very definition of history.
To affirm that the art of Africa has a history or stories is, to a large extent, the objective of the program. And if the art history of the Sahel is difficult to map, it is because many things have disappeared. Nature and ideologically driven destruction have taken care of that. Much has been displaced by excavations and looting of fans. Incalculable amounts of material still remain hidden in the ground.
Given all that, the 200 hundred objects gathered in the Met are, simply by being here, a wonder to behold. And the organizers of the show: Alisa LaGamma, curator in charge of the arts department of Africa, Oceania and the Americas; Associate curator Yaëlle Biro; and associate researcher Hakimah Abdul-Fattah, have skillfully turned that wonder into a linear narrative.
It is introduced by two sculptures that are among the oldest in sight and feel monumental in very different ways. A seven foot tall megalith, dating from the 8th-9th century AD. C. is by far the biggest job of the program. But with its reddish surface and its plump V shape it has an enveloping delicacy. The second sculpture is much older, before 2000 B.C. – small: stone size. But with some slightly incised adjustments, an ingenious artist has conjured an icon of the procreative feminine power.
What was the intended meaning or ritual use of these objects in reality, we do not know. But they provide a baseline of antiquity for curators to build a story. And so they do, tracing it almost schematically, by dates and themes, in two rows of mini-galleries with a wide path between them. And they line the road with a kind of honor guard of a dozen equestrian sculptures in terracotta, metal and wood.
The ride is a beautiful idea. The images, produced over a long period of time, since the 3rd and 19th centuries, by the current cultures of Mali and Niger, are very varied in terms of means, style and probably function, but aligned together they suggest a kind of symbolic solidarity, An affirmation of the integrity and complexity, past and present, of something called Sahel.
An important invasive event during that period of time was the arrival of Islam, which hit the Sahel's shores in the seventh century, and stayed and spread. Because Islam introduced literacy, it had a widespread and subversive impact. But, perhaps in an effort to correct an old view that Islam was responsible for the vitality of the Sahel culture, neither it nor any other force outside the Sahara is given a central place in the show.
(An itinerant exhibition called "Golden Caravans, fragments in time: art, culture and exchange through medieval Saharan Africa,quot;, organized by the Block Art Museum, University of the Northwest, addresses these interactions. The show is in the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto until February 23, and passes to the National Museum of African Art, Smithsonian Institution in Washington DC)
Instead, the focus is on indigenous art that preceded the widespread adoption of Islam in the Sahel, or remained relatively intact.
Textile fragments from the Bandiagara region in central Mali, which are some of the oldest surviving in Africa, fit this description. The same goes for the extravagant filigree record known as "Rao Pectoral,quot;, a Senegalese national treasure that is also a brilliant advertisement for the African goldsmith's genius.
But it is the sculpture, and specifically about 20 terracotta and wood figures from the Middle Niger, that forms the visual and emotional heart of the show. At least one of these pieces is world famous: a half-reclining terracotta figure, androgynous, headless, magnificently detailed, and found by archaeologists at the site of Djenné-Djeno, an ancient city in what is now Mali that was mysteriously abandoned around 1400 AD
Whatever the crisis, political? or economic? environmental? – Which led to the disappearance of the city seems to have affected the entire region. And it was preceded by a surge of almost convulsive artistic creativity that generated some of the moving sculptures ever made, including those seen here.
In one, an ambiguous gender figure presses his head against the earth as if he were in sorrow or in prayer. In another, a woman crosses her arms over her bare chest in a gesture of devotion or self-protection. In a third, a tall and curved figure in carved wood with hermaphroditic features has the grace of a saint of Chartres. Some forms are almost abstract; The faithful with tuning fork bodies stand up to the sky. And some exhibit a kind of pathological realism, as in the case of a terracotta figure whose body sprouts in the form of tumors. (Like most ritual clay figures of the time, it was probably made by a woman).
The exhibition concludes with even more sculpture of the Sahel, a magnificent set of large-scale figures carved in wood by the Bamanian people of Mali in the 18th to 20th centuries. Together they represent a type of "African art,quot; to which we have become accustomed to thinking as typical or "classical." However, by the time you reached this final point of the show, you have learned that, in Sahel's culture, there is no "typical,quot; style, no one, not even "Africa," and that is an invaluable lesson.
And, these days, the magnificent Met show is the place to learn it. Large areas of the Sahel, specifically Mali, are politically turbulent and difficult to access, if not impossible. (Recent travel warnings from the United States government have declared the northern and central part of the country, which includes Djenné, an area prohibited for tourists. "Not traveling to Mali due to crime, terrorism and kidnapping," is how they express it.) It won't be like this forever. I can't wait to go back. It is still on my must-see list. I will never take it off.
Sahel: art and empires on the shores of the Sahara
Until May 10 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Manhattan; 212-535-7710, metmuseum.org.