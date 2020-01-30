Denise Richards talks about the speculation that she is leaving RHOBH!

%MINIFYHTML2fbd1c840e512e77401323a249da01f211% %MINIFYHTML2fbd1c840e512e77401323a249da01f212%

Denise Richards addressed the rumors that he left RHOBH in a rather brazen way! This is what she had to say about speculation.

It turns out that Denise fans have no reason to worry that they will no longer see her on the show because, in fact, she is NOT leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

This comes after online rumors that have been saying otherwise.

The reality television star decided to deny the rumor with a pretty cheerful tweet about her new slogans and also directly confirmed that she really won't abandon the popular Bravo series.

‘Any good phrases for me for #rhobh?!? And no … I didn't quit, "Denise tweeted, even adding a diamond emoji.

Seeing his response to the rumors, many followers told him how happy and relieved they were to not give up.

In addition, they also did what she asked them and created many funny phrases for the new season.

For example, one user wrote: "I am so happy that I did not quit," while another spoke about her, saying that she is "above the other women in the program."

As for the speculation that he is leaving, they started before season 10 when it was said that he would no longer attend many of the cast's activities.

A source shared with HollywoodLife at that time that ‘Many of the cast of RHOBH feel that Denise will be done with the show and won't even show up for the meeting. They feel that they no longer have an interest in being close to them, since they have not filmed in a group setting in years after saying that it would appear and not "

Although Denise emphasized that she will not leave, it also makes sense that she wants to do it at the same time!

After all, he had a really dramatic season with his co-star Brandi Glanville!



