Demi Lovato reveals the moment she told her parents

Demi lovato He is on a journey towards self-discovery.

The pop star, who describes herself as sexually fluid, shared her own story for the first time in Andy CohenSiriusXM show Andy radio. After recently discussing his desire to start a family of his own and to be open to doing so with a man or a woman, Lovato explored the idea a little more deeply.

"I'm still solving it," he shared with Cohen. "I didn't officially tell my parents that I saw myself possibly ending up with a woman until 2017."

Demi continued: "It was really emotional, but really beautiful. After everything was done, it was like shaking and crying. I felt overwhelmed. I have amazing parents. They supported me a lot."

The 27-year-old said that her father was not at all surprised, remembering the raised lyrics in "Cool for the Summer,quot;, but it was her mother who Demi initially had difficulty opening.