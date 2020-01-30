Demi Lovato reveals the moment she told her parents

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Demi lovato He is on a journey towards self-discovery.
The pop star, who describes herself as sexually fluid, shared her own story for the first time in Andy CohenSiriusXM show Andy radio. After recently discussing his desire to start a family of his own and to be open to doing so with a man or a woman, Lovato explored the idea a little more deeply.
"I'm still solving it," he shared with Cohen. "I didn't officially tell my parents that I saw myself possibly ending up with a woman until 2017."
Demi continued: "It was really emotional, but really beautiful. After everything was done, it was like shaking and crying. I felt overwhelmed. I have amazing parents. They supported me a lot."
The 27-year-old said that her father was not at all surprised, remembering the raised lyrics in "Cool for the Summer,quot;, but it was her mother who Demi initially had difficulty opening.
"My mother was the person I was super nervous about, but she said," I just want you to be happy. "And that was so beautiful and amazing. I'm very grateful," she said.
By exploring the possibilities of motherhood, Demi keeps her options open. In his words, "I don't know what my future will be like. I don't know if I'm going to have children this year or in 10 years. I don't know if I'll do it with a partner or without her, because women don't need partners. Amen!"
Demi is prepared to perform the national anthem on Sunday of the Super Bowl, her second great performance since the debut of the single "Anyone,quot; at the Grammy Awards last week. The interpreter is still less than two years away from surviving an overdose, and told Andy that during his hospitalization he considered abandoning music forever.
"I think that as time goes by I can give more details, but it was a general thought," Demi explained. "We didn't know what was going to happen. We didn't know how healthy it would be when I left. It was certainly a scary moment in my life."
For more of Demi, watch the video above.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.