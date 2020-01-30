Deadly outbreak of coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization

TSR Health: The deadly outbreak of Coronavirus is now officially a public health emergency for the world, as declared by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The official announcement was made today after the meeting of an emergency committee in Geneva, reports CNN.

Last week, WHO said the virus was not yet an emergency declaration, but that changed when numbers and tests of person-to-person transmission began to increase outside of China. The WHO leadership convened the committee again for the concern of a larger outbreak in the future.

"The main reason for this statement is not due to what is happening in China, but to what is happening in other countries," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday. "Our biggest concern is the possibility that the virus will spread to countries with weaker health systems and that are not prepared to deal with it."

WHO defines a public health emergency of international importance as "an extraordinary event,quot; that constitutes a "public health risk for other States through the international spread of the disease,quot; and "potentially requiring a coordinated international response,quot;. Previous emergencies declared by WHO have included Ebola, Zika and H1N1.

Authorities said declaring the coronavirus a public health emergency of international interest would allow WHO to better coordinate the international response to the deadly virus.

Ghebreyesus praised China for its actions to limit the spread of the virus and said that "we would have seen many more cases outside of China, and probably deaths, had it not been for government efforts."

"Let me be clear: this statement is not a vote of no confidence in China," said Ghebreyesus. "On the contrary, WHO continues to rely on China's ability to control the outbreak."

Roommates, remember to stay safe while health workers continue trying to stop the spread of the virus.

The best way to prevent infection is to avoid exposure to this virus. The CDC recommends daily preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, which include:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it away. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.