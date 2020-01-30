Deadline: your guide for the last day of the January transfer window | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML699a31005f6ad92925a6951105af728b11% %MINIFYHTML699a31005f6ad92925a6951105af728b12%

The January transfer window closes on Friday and you can follow all offers and drama with Sky Sports.

Time is running for clubs looking to make mid-season reinforcements, with several proposed high-profile agreements still in the air.

Can Edinson Cavani and Olivier Giroud make such long-awaited movements? Will your club increase the ranks to increase your chances at the top or bottom of the table? And will that invaluable documentation be submitted before the deadline?

When the deadline?

Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes have made movements in January … will Edinson Cavani do the same?

The winter transfer window closes for the Premier League and EFL clubs in 11pm on Friday, January 31.

Clubs in Scotland have up to midnight on the same day to do business.

The window closes several times throughout Europe, with the deadline in 5 pm in Germany, 7pm in Italy and 11pm in Spain and France

Further away? The Chinese Super League window remains open until February 28.

Can clubs do business after the deadline?

Yes, through the & # 39; Bid sheet & # 39 ;.

Clubs that complete offers late on the day of the deadline may send an offer sheet between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Then they will have until midnight on the day of the deadline to complete the information needed by the FIFA Match Transfer System.

When can they debut new signings?

The Premier League rules state that a club must register a player before noon on the business day prior to the game in which he wishes to play.

Therefore, top-level clubs must complete the documentation before noon on Friday so that any newcomer is eligible for this weekend's games.

What about emergency loans?

FIFA introduced new rules at the beginning of the 2016/17 season, which eliminated the emergency loan window.

But there it is Special dispensation if clubs suffer a series of injuries to their goalkeepers.

Free agents can join clubs outside the window.

