Deadline: Who will the Premier League clubs sign? The | Soccer news

In the absence of hours for the end of the January transfer window, Sky Sports News reporters give their opinion on possible entries and departures at each Premier League club on Friday …

Arsenal

Sky sports news reporter Dharmesh Sheth: "Arsenal has been in the market for a central defender for the entire window, and with three days left they managed to get Pablo Mari out of Flamengo. They are still in the market for another defender, and it seems they are looking at Cedric Soares of Southampton .

"Actually, it would be a pretty clever purchase for them, because they only have six months left in their contract and they could negotiate a good rate for him. These two possible signings go hand in hand, as we have been told. Throughout the window, the Arsenal will not make any signing that requires a significant investment, and these two would fall into that category.

"Regarding expenses, there are still doubts about the future of Dani Ceballos. He is still looking to reduce his loan period in Arsenal. He wants to play Euro 2020 and does not know if he will have enough football to make his way into the team , so he has been studying the possibility of returning to Real Madrid. "

Aston Villa

Sky sports news reporter Rob dorsett: "The change in the form of Aston Villa has calmed the nerves and reduced the urgency of signing another center forward. But the fact is that only one of Villa's last ten goals has been scored by a forward, and the new Mbwana Samatta debut at Carabao The Cup semifinal was his first football since Boxing Day.

"As a result, Villa is still in the market for another leader, with Dean Smith silently trusting that they will get another one on the line before 11pm Friday, although he has not known who it could be.

"Islam Slimani is definitely of interest. Villa retired when he learned of Manchester United's interest, but they have been rejuvenated by the news of Slimani's request to end his loan agreement with Monaco and return to the Premier League. He is not a Simple deal, both Leicester (his parents club) and Monaco need to be satisfied.

"Villa has been monitoring the situation with Krzysztof Piatek, but it seems that his signature will be lost. Daniel Sturridge has also been linked, but his injury history could deter Villa from making a move because they need a player who can go." directly on the team of the first team. There are still many names in the box. "

Bournemouth

Sky sports news reporter Rebecca Williams: "Struggling with injuries and struggling to get out of the relegation zone, it hasn't been easy months for Bournemouth.

"The income is unlikely to be permanent signings. The Cherries asked for a loan period for Danny Rose of Tottenham, now bound for Newcastle. They are also interested in Lyon and former Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore and Jacob Bruun Larsen of Dortmund

"In terms of expenses, Eddie Howe will want to keep his key players. It has been reported that Chelsea and Manchester City have an interest in Nathan Ake, but it would take a significant sum to accept his departure."

"The club would be willing to let Jordon Ibe go: the former Liverpool winger has not had a great spell at Vitality Stadium since joining in 2016 and has barely played this season. But so far, there have been no formal offers." .

Brighton

Sky sports news reporter Elliot Cook: "Brighton was busy on the last day of the summer transfer window, but will they do business on the last day of the winter window? In August, the south coast club signed midfielder Aaron Mooy in a loan agreement Huddersfield for the whole season which made it an interesting final day of the window for Brighton fans.

"Brighton has been interested in a forward and a right back in the window and might well try to push a couple of deals over the line if the right player is available. They have shown interest in the striker of RB Salzburg and South Korea Hwang Hee-Chan, but it is unlikely that an agreement will be reached with the Austrian side, making it clear that they are not willing to sell in January.The club is looking for a number nine that is likely to come from abroad.

"In terms of right-wing options, 19-year-old Tariq Lamptey of Chelsea is a player of interest, but Chelsea's valuation of 6 million pounds may mean there is no possible agreement.

"Elsewhere, it seems that Brighton has tried to recover Alexis Mac Allister from a loan period in Boca Juniors that had obtained a work permit, but Boca's president said the player will remain in Argentina until June. In terms of expenses, Nottingham Forest did an investigation for striker Glenn Murray, but it seems unlikely that he will move there. "

Burnley

Sky sports news reporter Alan Myers: "Burnley, as has been the case since the window opened this month, is working & # 39; one on one & # 39 ;.

"It's no secret that Sean Dyche is looking for a defensive midfielder since Danny Drinkwater ended his early loan period and since then joined Aston Villa. Although the Chelsea borrower had limited opportunities in Turf Moor, Dyche will look for a replacement,quot;.

"Josh Brownhill, of Bristol City, has undergone a medical examination at the club on Thursday morning as part of a £ 10 million deal that also sees Nahki Wells go in the opposite direction after his loan return In QPR, the two clubs agreed to an agreement worth only less than £ 4 million for Wells, who will also undergo a medical examination on Thursday, and that agreement is likely to be completed before Friday's deadline.

"The departures are more likely, with Ben Gibson and Matej Vydra both possible departures, while Wells could also leave if a permanent offer arrived."

Chelsea

Sky sports news reporter Kaveh Solhekol: "Frank Lampard is a bit frustrated: when the Chelsea transfer ban was lifted, he hoped to receive support with money, his budget was supposed to be £ 150 million and with a couple of days to go they haven't signed anyone yet ".

"Lampard wanted a new left back, a backup striker for Tammy Abraham and a replacement for Hazard, but he didn't get one. They will have to wait until summer to try to sign Jadon Sancho, who is a Chelsea fan.

"What will happen to Willian? He is over 30 years old, and could leave in the summer. Pedro could be leaving the club too, his contract ends in June, there has been interest from Rome in recent years. Days, and the same with Olivier Giroud. "

crystal Palace

Sky sports news reporter Michael bridge: "This January, Crystal Palace wanted a right back, a left back and a forward. They have Cenk Tosun and are very close to signing West Brom's right back, Nathan Robinson, which can also be used as a left-back – that It looks like a real coup d'etat. ”They were frustrated that they had not signed with Kyle Walker-Peters, whom Hodgson held in high regard.

"This means that the determination of the club to keep Patrick van Aanholt could be put to the test, with PSV Eindhoven already submitting two offers, both rejected. There could be a third offer that they will really have to consider. He has 18 months left in his contract and It is feared that he will not sign an extension, because he has aspirations to return to Holland at some point in his career.

"A movement for Yannick Ferreira Carrasco could be reviewed on the day of the deadline, but agreements with Chinese clubs are quite difficult to do. It is still in Belgium and not in China, so that could help."

Everton

Sky sports news reporter Vinny O & # 39; Connor: "Everton at this point has not been able to download Oumar Niasse and Cuco Martina, which possibly has a negative effect in terms of attracting players because they have not reduced the salary bill."

"They have been looking for a midfielder after the injuries of Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes and we know of their interest in the Everton Soares de Gremio, but so far they have not registered an offer. Obviously, that could change before the deadline."

"However, given what football director Marcel Brands said at the club's general meeting on finances, unless they are able to make room on the team, they may only be dealing with loans before the deadline." .

Leicester

Sky sports news reporter Rob dorsett: "Leicester City has been in the market for a plant since Harry Maguire moved to Manchester United in the summer. After that deal was made, Leicester bosses did not feel that there was good value in the market, in large part because the selling clubs knew the Foxes had £ 80 million in cash from that deal.

"It hasn't changed much, from Leicester's perspective. They have several possible goals, but none have been available at a reasonable price. Any agreement for Demiral Merih of Juventus was ruined by his knee injury that ended the season, and the Interest in Jannik Vestergaard of Southampton has declined, and a loan agreement for an unidentified European defender remains the most likely outcome.

"But there is no urgency here, inside the Leicester camp: they have negotiated well the first half of the season with Johnny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, with the support of Wes Morgan and Filip Benkovic, so they would be happy to wait until summer for the right,quot;. agreement.

"In other positions, Leicester has long-term goals that are more likely to pursue at the end of the season, although if they are available at a realistic price, there is no reason why an agreement cannot be closed before the deadline of the Friday. Don't expect any instinctive reaction to the players that is available at eleven o'clock. "

Liverpool

Sky sports news reporter Vinny O & # 39; Connor: "Liverpool has focused its interests in the transfer market towards the beginning of the window, with the signature of Takumi Minamino of RB Salzburg confirmed in early December.

"I certainly do not expect income and almost no disbursement in the last days of the window. Even a minor loan contract is unlikely at this time, while Jurgen Klopp also ruled out that Shaqiri leaves in this window with Rome and Seville both having contacted about its availability. "

Manchester city

Sky sports news reporter Ben Ransom: "The search for the city of a central defender seems to be arriving at the summer window, with the welcome return of Aymeric Laporte discarding the need to buy in panic and allowing the club to focus on how they will strengthen for the title of the Next season challenge.

"There is no doubt that the team needs a renewal: David Silva will leave another big hole in the team when he leaves in June."

"The club is currently putting together its transfer strategy, since so far it has not been able to replace Vincent Kompany, and a central defender remains his priority, with the possibility of going through two centers if Nicolas Otamendi leaves in the summer in between of interest of Valencia.

"The Milan Skriniar of Inter Milan is a player that the City has examined closely, while this month's reports have also suggested that Pau Torres del Villarreal is another option. A new contract for Fernandinho at least gives them the security of have adequate coverage both in defense and in the midfield if they decide that the money would be better spent elsewhere.

"Guardiola has already said he expects two or three arrivals, with the possible departure of Leroy Sane opening another place that might need to be filled. The city has shown in recent years that they will not pay more new blood, but they also like to act quickly and you can be sure that they will be ready to attack to make sure they don't lose the players they want. "

United Manchester

Sky sports news reporter James cooper: "The day of the deadline was always the most important day of the week for Manchester United, even with a derby and the joy that they got Bruno Fernandes is almost something you can try.

"It is a signature that they had to do for a variety of reasons, but above all it is a clear sign that the trial of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is backed and funded. The 25-year-old comes with the weight of the Manchester United world over his shoulders, but the goals, assists and creativity they expect you to provide could transform what Ole's side can offer.

"Ole would also love another forward, and although the search will continue, a short-term agreement seems to have proved as difficult as getting someone destined for a summer purchase."

"Marcos Rojo will probably follow Ashley Young out of Old Trafford, although on loan, and they have also caught a young archer as well. Ole's goal was to be stronger when leaving the window than when he entered, the injuries may have ruined that goal but the arrival of Bruno Fernandes has given the club something to be happy about in what has become a bleak mid-winter, inside, but mainly outside, of the field. "

Newcastle

Sky sports news reporter Keith Downie: "Newcastle is desperate for a left back due to the injuries of Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems that finish the season. Steve Bruce is pressing to bring Danny Rose from Tottenham to fulfill that role, and it seems he got his man."

"Nor has he lost the hope of a striker, but he is aware that this type of deal will be more difficult to achieve. Olivier Giroud has not yet found a club, but it seems that Chelsea will not allow him to leave until they are null. If Giroud wanted to move to Newcastle it would be a different story.

"However, the priority is a left side, since we have added Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Bentaleb this window."

Norwich

Sky sports news reporter Aidan Magee: "Norwich has already added the necessary strength in depth with the signings of Lukas Rupp, Ondrej Duda and Melvin Sitti, but they hope to have one more on the line."

"However, it is possible that his goal, Danel Sinani, will not be seen in a City jersey until summer, as the Luxembourg international will sign a pre-contract agreement to join at the end of the season.

"Daniel Farke will work with soccer director Stuart Webber until the deadline, but, despite being the bottom of the league, the club will look for medium and long-term solutions, not quick solutions."

Sheffield United

Sky sports news reporter Tim Thornton: "Sheffield United has already made two signatures in this transfer window and expects to add at least two more.

"The biggest is Sander Berge from the Belgian side Genk whom the club pointed to in the summer. He is considered one of the best young midfield talents in Europe. An agreement is close to being agreed, but Chris Wilder will have to break the club transfer record to catch it.

"Sheffield United is also reaching an agreement to sign Dutch striker Richairo Zivkovic. Chris Wilder has allowed Callum Robinson to join West Brom on loan until the end of the season, and is looking to add a little more rhythm to his options Of attack,quot;.

"Changchun Yatai striker is expected to join an initial loan, although the final details of the move are still being finalized with his Chinese club."

Southampton

Sky sports news reporter Lyall Thomas: "Southampton enters the last days of the window after addressing its main problem: the right back. The club has signed with Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham on loan for the rest of the season to compete with Yan Valery.

"That has allowed Cedric Soares, without a contract at the end of the season and without renewal plans, to approach a change to Arsenal."

"Leicester has been interested in signing the Saints center, Jannik Vestergaard, but the clubs have so far failed to agree on a rate and it seems that he will stay at St Mary's.

"Southampton has also been looking for a left-back, but there doesn't seem to be much value for them in the market, since Fulham isn't willing to sell Joe Bryan for anything less than a great rate."

Tottenham

Sky sports news reporter Paul Gilmour: "Essentially, the Spurs are already delighted with their transfer window regardless of what happens from here. In Steven Bergwijn they have added pace and a goal threat with the hope that he, along with Gedson Fernandes, will refresh a squad that was in danger of looking rancid in some areas.

"They also added Giovani Lo Celso in a permanent agreement. We are told that there is a good chance that the club will not do more business this month, indicating that an agreement for a striker to overcome the line is proving difficult. However , we are also told that the recruiting team continues to work tirelessly exploring all options while the window remains open … so never rule out a late drama!

"Ideally, they would like to find coverage for Harry Kane, but they also have Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son as options. They have held talks to take Krzysztof Piatek (AC Milan) and Willian Jose (Real Sociedad), but these agreements have not done, been appealing to Daniel Levy.

"Regarding the exits, Danny Rose seems to be on his way to Newcastle, Juan Foyth has struggled to cement a place under José Mourinho and Victor Wanyama is still unfavorable. There may still be loan movements for Oliver Skipp and Troy Parrott."

Watford

Sky sports news reporter Gary Cotterill: "Watford started the window in need of a defender, and that may be the case with just a few days. Nigel Pearson is not desperate: he has been impressed with the defense of his teams, but an additional defender, particularly one versatile enough to play center from the back and the left, would be welcome.

"For several reasons, the three names associated with the club are unlikely to arrive on Vicarage Road: Danny Rose was considered, but no approach was made. Similar to Joe Bryan, while Burnley made an offer for Ben Gibson on loan with an option to buy, and that has been rejected by Burnley.Any improved offer will probably receive a similar response.

"There may be one or two players who leave the club on loan. Isaac Success is definitely exceeding the requirements, and Tom Dele-Bashiru may also have time to play elsewhere. But, as far as the ins are concerned, you don't surprise if Watford settle for what they have. "

West ham

Sky sports news reporter Kaveh Solhekol: "The transfer window began with the departure of Mario Husillos, the football director, and now David Sullivan is essentially directing the transfer activity. David Moyes has the last word on transfers, he usually likes to see players live before signing them, it's very meticulous.

"They have signed midfielder Slavia Prague Tomas Soucek, who seems to be perfectly adapted to the Premier League. They are looking for a right back after Ryan Fredericks' injury, his offer for Aaron Long of the New York Red Bulls was rejected, and they were for Kyle Walker-Peters, who joined Southampton.

"They also wanted a striker to play against Sebastien Haller, they were in talks to sign Serhou Guirassy of Amiens. In terms of expenses, there were question marks about Issa Diop's future, while Roberto's departure to Alaves facilitated the signing of Darren Randolph. "

Wolves

Sky sports news reporter Anton Toloui: "The wolves left him late to make high-level additions to his team this January, but his most exciting signing should be confirmed on Thursday. Portuguese end Daniel Podence completed a medical examination and agreed to a four-and-a-half-year contract after Olympiakos He agreed to sell it for £ 16.9m.

"The Greek runners had not planned to sell one of their precious assets at the beginning of the month, which is why negotiations have taken almost a week, but the player's desire to play in the Premier League before Euro 2020 was a motivating factor

"The wolves are also willing to sign a forward to provide coverage if Raúl Jiménez is injured or suspended. AEK Athens striker Nelson Oliveira had been his main objective, however, the wolves' last offer was lower than the release clause of £ 5.5 million from the eave and none The offer has been submitted since Friday.

"It may be a case of evaluating the availability of other objectives in preparation until the deadline of 11pm on Friday, but head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will not be impressed if the only signed No. 9 is Leonardo Campana, a development prospect 19 year old bought for £ 300k from Ecuador.

"Campana is not the only young man with potential to sign this Transfer Window. France's U20 midfielder Enzo Loiodice joined on loan with an option to make the permanent move if he impresses on the U23 side of Wolves, while Nigel Lonwijk, 17, joined the PSV U18 for around £ 180k.

"A forward and the arrival of Podence means there will be two players, two players for the senior team in Molineux after the loan from Jesús Vallejo of Real Madrid was canceled early and Patrick Cutrone returned to Italy to join Fiorentina. Jordan Graham and Bright Enobakhare is expected to have two players move on loan to EFL clubs. "