David Schwimmer clarifies the comments of & # 39; All-Black Friends & # 39; to the star of & # 39; Living Single & # 39; Erika Alexander

David Schwimmer clarifies the comments of 'All-Black Friends' to the star of 'Living Single' Erika Alexander

After being dragged by his suggestion that there be a completely black reboot of Friends, David Schwimmer jumped on Twitter to respond to Erika Alexander, who informed him that Living Single was the original Friends.

"Hi Erika. As you know, I was recently asked in an interview for & # 39; The Guardian & # 39; how I felt (for the umpteenth time) about a restart of & # 39; Friends & # 39; immediately after a conversation about diversity on the show, and I offered other possibilities for a reimagining of the show today. I didn't mean that "Living Single,quot; hadn’t existed or had come before “Friends,” what I knew I had, ”he wrote.

