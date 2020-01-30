David Schwimmer clarifies the comments of & # 39; All-Black Friends & # 39; to the star of & # 39; Living Single & # 39; Erika Alexander

After being dragged by his suggestion that there be a completely black reboot of Friends, David Schwimmer jumped on Twitter to respond to Erika Alexander, who informed him that Living Single was the original Friends.

"Hi Erika. As you know, I was recently asked in an interview for & # 39; The Guardian & # 39; how I felt (for the umpteenth time) about a restart of & # 39; Friends & # 39; immediately after a conversation about diversity on the show, and I offered other possibilities for a reimagining of the show today. I didn't mean that "Living Single,quot; hadn’t existed or had come before “Friends,” what I knew I had, ”he wrote.

According to Schwimmer, his words were taken out of context:

"Remember that in an interview quotes often come together and are taken out of context, and then these quotes are reused in other articles by other people who try to be provocative," he reminded Erika, none of that, "I was a fan of & # 39; Living single & # 39 ;, and did not imply that & # 39; Friends & # 39; was the first of its kind. "

Schwimmer also suggested a possible restart of the all-Asian show.