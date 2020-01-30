David Prutton Sky Bet EFL predictions | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc33772e328176ac2505a50b9f920d11711% %MINIFYHTMLc33772e328176ac2505a50b9f920d11712%









Who gives David Prutton the victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Discover here …

Derby vs Stoke, Friday, 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

Just when you think Derby is in a good recovery, they go and lose in Luton, which is really disappointing considering how poor they have been lately.

Stoke looks good now with Michael O & # 39; Neill. Now they will imagine against anyone. However, Pride Park is still a complicated journey, so I think I'll go to draw here.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Derby vs Stoke Live

Hull vs Brentford, Saturday 12.30pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

The helmet is now going down the table. Three losses in the turn and the play-offs seem to be far away.

Brentford has not taken advantage of the teams that are above them lately, drawing in Huddersfield and then losing at home to Nottingham Forest. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Hull City vs Brentford Live

Charlton vs Barnsley, Saturday 3pm

This is a huge huge game. Charlton heads to the weekend just above the relegation zone and five without a victory.

Barnsley slipped to consecutive losses in the league and was disappointing in Portsmouth in the FA Cup last Saturday. They would have been aiming at this game, but I think Charlton will get over it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

Fulham has lost striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham has missed Aleksandar Mitrovic. They are two wins of three in the Championship, but they certainly have not had a vanguard in the front, which really showed in their draw with Charlton last week.

Huddersfield won a massive victory at Hull in the middle of the week to get away from the relegation zone and relieve that pressure a bit. But I think Fulham will have too much quality for them at Craven Cottage.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Wigan, Saturday 3pm

What a result was for Leeds vs. Millwall! They have struggled to get results lately and with 2-0 less, you feared the worst, but they recovered brilliantly and now they are again at the top of the table!

Wigan claimed a great victory against Sheffield on Wednesday night, but he needs to keep it going if they want to get out of trouble. They claimed a famous victory on Elland Road last season, but I can't see the lightning twice.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Luton, Saturday 3pm

Slaven Bilic's side is in a bad streak

What's wrong with West Brom? They have missed Grady Diangana a lot, but some of his other players have also boiled lately.

Luton won a massive midweek victory against Derby and will hope they can start from there. They know that Baggies are out of shape, but this is still a great question. It is an excellent opportunity for the Slaven Bilic side to recover.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Portsmouth vs Sunderland, Saturday 3pm

I was starting to worry a little because Portsmouth hadn't played against Sunderland in a few months! They became very familiar with each other in 2019 and will renew hostilities at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Both are back in the promotion of the promotion after the difficult beginnings of the season, and they will imagine their chances of moving towards the first two. Whoever wins here could place a big marker, and I think Pompey will steal it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Swindon vs Exeter, Saturday 3pm

Both sides enter this table clash from the back of a disappointing midweek defeat, allowing the chasing group to get a little closer to them.

Exeter had an exemplary defensive record until he lost at Port Vale on Tuesday night, and they will try at County Ground. It will be a tight game that could go in any direction, but I will support Swindon to overcome it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Other predictions of the Prutton Championship (Saturday 3pm start unless indicated)

Cardiff vs Reading (Friday at 7.45 p.m.): 1-0 (2/13)

Birmingham vs Nottingham Forest: 0-1 (15/2)

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn: 1-2 (11/1)

Preston vs Swansea: 1-0 (7/1)

QPR vs Bristol City: 2-2 (11/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall: 1-2 (12/1)