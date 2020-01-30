Danny Welbeck: Watford driven by the return of the striker | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0e86baa84dd820c84a2a25c8dd7ad6fe11% %MINIFYHTML0e86baa84dd820c84a2a25c8dd7ad6fe12%









Watford head coach Nigel Pearson is delighted to have Danny Welbeck in dispute for the national team after a three-month absence with a hamstring injury

Danny Welbeck is in dispute to return from a three-month injury absence in a boost for Watford in his battle for the survival of the Premier League.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker has not played for Watford since he suffered a hamstring injury against Tottenham in October, but will be on Nigel Pearson's team for his home game against Everton on Saturday.

Danny Welbeck has limited himself to seven appearances for Watford since joining a free transfer last summer

Watford returned to the relegation places after a late defeat at Aston Villa, which ended an unbeaten run of six games in the league, while League One Tranmere eliminated them from the FA Cup in their last match.

"Danny is a very good player and a great character in our locker room," Pearson said.

"His return gives us another option. His record is excellent and he has had a great career. He is the type of player who really wants to return to the fight."

"I am delighted that he has overcome the problem he has had. I know he has had some injury problems, but he works exceptionally hard and it is great to have him available."

Nigel Pearson has won 14 points from his eight Premier League games in charge since he was named in December

Welbeck, 29, who signed with Watford on a free transfer last summer after he was released by Arsenal, returned to training earlier this month.

But despite the precarious position in the Watford League, Pearson resisted the temptation to rush the prone to action injuries.

Highlights of Aston Villa's victory against Watford in the Premier League

Pearson added: "When you have great players who are not available with injuries, especially in our situation where we would like to have as many players available as possible, there is a temptation to push them back when they are getting too close."

"But we are interested in being a little more patient so that when they return, they are there to stay."

"We have enough games left to have a good chance of staying awake. We don't have to take undue risks and Danny's situation, in the way he has developed his training program to make it available now, was the right way to do it. "

Ismaila Sarr (leg) and Kiko Femenia (hamstrings) remain on the sidelines of Watford, but Tom Cleverley is back in training, although the game against Everton will arrive too early for the midfielder.