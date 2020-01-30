Daniel Theis's diary: Celtics center in team chemistry, recent victories and family time

Hello guys,

My Monsterblog returns, and the best thing is: from now on, there will be a new entry every month!

Many things have happened since the last Monsterblog. During the summer, I was able to re-sign in Boston, and I was excited to continue wearing the Celtics shirt. After a turbulent summer and some changes with the team, nobody really knew what to expect this season.

There was too much pressure on the team in these last two seasons. Before this, we were not mentioned as contenders, and I think that helped. We were able to meet as a team and play basketball. We have a good team, and our chemistry is amazing this year. We also try to do many things off the court, such as dining or watching a movie together. For Thanksgiving, Kemba (Walker) invited the entire team, staff and families to dinner in New York.

It is very fun to play with this team and win. I'm also glad to be able to do my part constantly. I didn't expect to be a starter, and it's an incredible feeling. You feel more comfortable when you know that you have a certain role and that you can show what you can do. I appreciate it and I hope to continue growing and be able to compete for a title at the end.

Especially in the victory against the Lakers, we could see what we can do when we are 100% focused and playing together. That game was very important for the city of Boston. The Christmas game in Toronto was also special. It is always an honor to play there, and after many years, we finally managed to win there. That was our own Christmas gift.

Other than that, I can say that January was quite full of games. We play every two nights, and that makes recovery between games even more important. If I'm honest, I look forward to the All-Star break, to regain energy and strength for the most important time of the year: the playoffs!

I am also looking forward to spending a couple of days with my little son who was born at the end of November last year. I missed his birth, because the little boy was not willing to wait 12 hours for him to return from Denver. I have to get things to date! I'm very happy; He is healthy and grows fast, and Laila is a big older sister. They are a lot of work, but they give me the energy for each game.

The little boy was already in TD Garden to watch a game, but unfortunately he fell asleep. We have to work on that. One day I am supposed to follow my steps!

Best,

Daniel