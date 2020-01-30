Daniel Roman loses WBA and IBF titles to Murodjon Akhmadaliev | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLf59eec1d57d821dfb5d9ddb5e4381a2b11% %MINIFYHTMLf59eec1d57d821dfb5d9ddb5e4381a2b12%

Murodjon Akhmadaliev makes history as the first unified world champion of Uzbekistan







Murodjon Akhmadaliev surprised the unified super bantamweight world champion Daniel Roman in a split decision to win the titles & # 39; Super & # 39; and FIB of the AMB in Miami.

Akmadaliev altered the odds of becoming the first unified world champion of Uzbekistan in just his eighth professional fight after securing victory through scores of 115-113, 115-113, 113-115.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist planted his feet in search of power while hunting heads in the first two rounds, trapping the champion with some strong punches.

Roman remained calm behind a strong guard and began counterattacking in the third before attempting to assert his authority from the center of the ring in the fourth, but the opponent finished hard.

After another couple of tight rounds, Roman stood behind his long jab and tied the Uzbek before continuing with the uppercuts.

The Californian began the ninth by throwing a strong right to the head, but the aggressive Akhmadaliev absorbed the punishment and continued marching forward swinging.

The left-hander launched a two-handed attack on the body in the tenth and at the end of the round he had opened a cut over Roman's right eye.

Roman bled Akhmadaliev's nose in the final round and both fighters finished hard, receiving heavy blows to leave a close fight in the hands of the judges.