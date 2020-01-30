Cristiano Ronaldo has just reached an important milestone on Instagram

TF-Images / TF-Images via Getty Images
That honor!
On Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo He reached 200 million followers on Instagram, keeping his streak as the person most followed by the social media application. To celebrate the great milestone, the professional soccer player shared a sweet post to thank his loyal fans.
"Wow, 200 million!" He wrote, sharing a video that featured a montage of images of his life and his successful career. "Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this trip with me every day!"
In 2018, the 34-year-old athlete obtained his title most often after dethroning Selena Gomez, which at that time, had more than 144 million followers.
Known for using the platform to give fans an intimate look at his personal and professional life, Ronaldo loves to post everything from behind-the-scenes moments to endearing snapshots with his lifelong love. Georgina Rodriguez and his young children. And with his shirtless photos of his intense workouts, it's not hard to see how Ronaldo reached the milestone of followers.
Ronaldo's impact is not only exclusive to Instagram. Last month, the Portuguese soccer star also appeared on the Brandwatch list of the 50 most influential people on Twitter. Topping the list was Taylor Swift, which obtained a score of 97 according to the algorithm of the digital consumer intelligence company. Also doing the top 10 was President Donald Trump, India Prime Minster Narena Modi, Katy Perry, Elon musk, Lady Gaga, Ellen Degeneres, Ariana Grande Y Kim Kardashian
As for the most followed woman on Instagram, that title is for Grande. She exceeded 146 million followers of Gomez in February 2019 when she gained her 146,286,173 followers. At the time, Billboard He reported that the Grammy-nominated singer saw an increase of 13 million in his followers over the course of four months, which attributes the increase to the release of his album. thanks next and his whirlwind romance with ex Pete Davidson.
In less than a year, its number of followers increased to 173 million. You do the calculations!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.