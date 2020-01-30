Cristiano Ronaldo has just reached an important milestone on Instagram

That honor!

On Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo He reached 200 million followers on Instagram, keeping his streak as the person most followed by the social media application. To celebrate the great milestone, the professional soccer player shared a sweet post to thank his loyal fans.

"Wow, 200 million!" He wrote, sharing a video that featured a montage of images of his life and his successful career. "Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this trip with me every day!"

In 2018, the 34-year-old athlete obtained his title most often after dethroning Selena Gomez, which at that time, had more than 144 million followers.

Known for using the platform to give fans an intimate look at his personal and professional life, Ronaldo loves to post everything from behind-the-scenes moments to endearing snapshots with his lifelong love. Georgina Rodriguez and his young children. And with his shirtless photos of his intense workouts, it's not hard to see how Ronaldo reached the milestone of followers.