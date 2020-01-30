Counting on – Amy Duggar shows her post-baby body four months after giving birth to her son Daxton – "When I look in the mirror I see a mom,quot;

Counting on Y 19 children and counting student Amy Duggar gave birth to her first child in October, and now proudly shows her post-baby body. Duggar posted a series of mirror selfies on Instagram to show his fans that moms may not have "perfect magazine,quot; bodies, but they are a reflection of the creation of life.

"My body is not a perfect magazine, but this is me," Duggar wrote. “When I look in the mirror I see a mother. And there is no greater honor, love or blessing! For all moms struggling to save (sic) their new figure, just remember every scar, tummy and stretch and sagging marks that have now created life! Be proud of that!

He went on to say that a woman's body is powerful and that she "made you a mother." Duggar told his followers to forget society's standards about what is beautiful because mothers' bodies are "bad." He finished his legend writing that new Mothers must be patient with their progress and love themselves.

In the photos, Duggar posed with a black sports bra and jeans, and showed her belly from four different angles to show how her body has changed since she and her husband Dillon King welcomed their son, Daxton Ryan.

The owner of the 3130 clothing store obviously loves life as a new mother, since she has documented the experience in detail in recent weeks. She has been extremely sincere about the changes in her life, including the way she now considers that a trip to the grocery store is "going out,quot; and that she spent New Year's Eve on the couch with a breast pump and a baby monitor on the hand and her husband her side.

Duggar said We weekly In August 2019, just a few weeks before Daxton's arrival, she and King were able to live their lives as they wanted for a while, and now they are focusing on building their family. But that doesn't mean he wants 19 children like his uncle and aunt, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Amy Duggar King says that she and Dillon just want "two, maybe three," and they have finally reached a point in life where they are ready to begin.

For fans hoping to see cousin Amy in future episodes of Counting on, It probably won't happen. Jill Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard, claims that TLC excludes his family and Amy's family from Duggar events where there are TLC cameras, as at Grandma Mary's funeral last summer.



