Countdown to the day of the transfer deadline: offers that could still happen | Soccer news





Could the Napoli Dries Mertens be on the move?

The day of the deadline is approaching, so what great transfer stories have not yet been resolved?

Manchester United confirmed the signing of Bruno Fernandes, while Christian Eriksen finally joined Inter Milan, but several other much discussed agreements remain in the air.

Before Friday's deadline at 11 p.m., we evaluate the game status with respect to several potential high profile moves.

Dries Mertens – Napoli to Chelsea

Dries Mertens is still a Napoli player, but for how much longer?

It has emerged that Chelsea is in talks to sign Naples striker Dries Mertens just a few hours from the window.

The Belgian international has no contract this summer and would cost £ 5 million with Inter Milan also interested.

Mertens has nine goals in 23 appearances for Napoli this season, and of course he would join a club where a Belgian teammate had a great impact during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea must still replace Eden Hazard, and although Mertens would not be a similar replacement, the 32-year-old would provide the much-needed firepower to ease Tammy Abraham's workload.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has been increasingly frustrated by the lack of signings this month, particularly in an area of ​​attack. Mertens may well be the answer.

Olivier Giroud – Chelsea at Inter Milan … or Tottenham … or Lazio!

Olivier Giroud has limited himself to very little playing time at Chelsea.

One inside, one outside in Chelsea? The World Cup winner, Giroud, is not part of the club's plans and has one foot outside the door at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard has said: "There has been contact with other clubs, and if that is remembered, I will let you know, but it is not yet, he is still our player."

It would be remarkable if the forward remained in the club beyond this window, given its importance for the French national team before next summer's championship.

1:13 Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio explains why an increasing number of players are changing the Premier League for Serie A Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio explains why an increasing number of players are changing the Premier League for Serie A

At 33, he will want to address that tournament adjustment, and it seemed earlier this month that a change to Inter Milan was a deal made. Antonio Conte was said to be desperate to take Giroud to San Siro, since he was the man who signed him with Arsenal for Chelsea in January 2018.

No fee has been agreed between the two clubs, which led Inter to focus its attention on former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente as part of an exchange agreement with Rome that involves Matteo Politano.

But a turn came at the end of last week with Sky in italy The journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Llorente's loan to Inter is canceled. There seemed to be another problem with Lazio desperate to take him to Rome, but Inter is expected to return with a new offer on the day of the deadline.

In an additional twist, Giroud would be open to move to Tottenham as he is eager to stay in London, according to Sky in italy. Giroud certainly seems to be moving, but where to?

Jarrod Bowen – Crystal Palace Helmet

Jarrod Bowen is wanted by Crystal Palace and his contract with Hull expires in the summer

Strikers are the most requested product as the January transfer market advances to its final hours, but imagine if you could find a player capable of scoring goals from anywhere on the attack line.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull has proved to be too good for the Sky Bet Championship, scoring 16 goals in the league so far this season: only two players have scored more.

With club number 13 on the table, and the player without a contract at the end of the season, it seems that now is the time for Hull to take advantage.

Crystal Palace is in talks to sign the breakthrough in an agreement worth £ 16 million plus accessories. Bowen has been linked to Newcastle and a lot of championship clubs during the January transfer window.

While Hull has the option of extending his contract for another year, a bidding war could be about to start for one of the best British players outside the Premier League.

Boubakary Soumare – Lille to Chelsea

Boubakary Soumare de Lille during a Ligue 1 match against Nimes at Stade Pierre Mauroy

Manchester United has been linked to Souille de Lille, but they face Chelsea's competition.

The French international U21, described by his teammates in Lille as "Paul Pogba without luggage,quot;, was destined to leave Ligue 1 club this week.

The head of Lille, Christophe Galtier, says he is not sure about his player's future, and said last week: "I don't know about Soumare. Nobody told me anything about this situation. I don't know if this could be his last game ( against Paris Saint Germain). "

With that game now out of the way, the moment of truth is coming.

Cedric Soares – Southampton to Arsenal

Cedric has been a pillar in Southampton's defense this season

A link between Cedric Soares and Arsenal has emerged from nowhere, but the Portuguese defender, who was close to joining Inter Milan in the summer after a six-month loan period, looks like he could move on before he Close the transfer window.

Speaking at his press conference on Thursday, Saints chief Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed that Soares will be allowed to leave before the January transfer deadline.

When asked if Kyle Walker-Peters's arrival from Tottenham meant that Soares would probably leave, Hasenhuttl said: "On our side, yes. The fact is that he has no contract in the summer."

The 28-year-old has started 16 times for the Saints and has been a pillar in his recent solid form that has taken them to ninth place in the Premier League.

Arsenal has been forced to play against Ainsley Maitland-Niles as an emergency right back in recent times with Hector Bellerin suffering a succession of injuries.

Willian Jose – Real Sociedad to Tottenham … Or Manchester United?

Willian Jose has scored eight goals in 16 La Liga matches this season

The talks to bring Willian Jose as a short-term replacement for the injured Harry Kane seemed to be frozen between the Spurs and the Royal Society, but Sky Sports & # 39; Kaveh Solhekol said the deal could still be carried out on the day of the transfer deadline, or that the Brazilian striker could end up in one of the club's league rivals.

He told the Show transfer: "The Royal Society is looking for around £ 25 million. Ideally, the Spurs wanted a loan contract, they need someone to cover while Harry Kane is injured.

"Those conversations seemed to have stalled, but I received a message from an agent involved in the agreement saying that the talks are still going on, but he mentioned that Manchester United had been offered the opportunity to sign him too. United is looking for a forward, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer He said he can look for a short-term option with injured Marcus Rashford, but they told me that Willian José is a player who has been offered, and they were studying the possibility of making a loan agreement.

"Jose was removed from the Society team for his game on Wednesday, and he missed the last three games. There is still a chance he can move to the Premier League."

Edinson Cavani – PSG to Manchester United

Edinson Cavani in action during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille

Will Manchester United sign a forward? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that United need "quality,quot; signings to help his young team with mental fatigue after the 2-0 home loss to Burnley, a fifth loss since December 22.

The fight has become desperate: Odion Ighalo and Islam Slimani are two of the many players that United has seen while trying to hire a forward on loan after Marcus Rashford's long-term injury, but could renew his interest in Edinson. Cavani

0:28 Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that his team needs a striker before the January transfer window closes on Friday Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that his team needs a striker before the January transfer window closes on Friday

Atletico Madrid ended Thursday its search for an agreement for the striker of Paris Saint-Germain in January, but will the Uruguayan stay in the French capital? The two clubs have failed to reach an agreement despite the fact that Atlético increased its offer to £ 15 million, and the PSG still values ​​it at £ 25 million.

The Spanish club may increase its interest in the player in the summer when its PSG contract expires, but will United now launch late?

Mykola Matviyenko – Shakhtar Donetsk to Arsenal

Mikel Arteta faced Arsenal goal Mykola Matviyenko while coach in Man City

Arsenal has completed the signing of defender Pablo Mari de Flamengo on loan with the option to buy, but Mikel Arteta does not seem to have finished his transfer business in January.

Shkodran Mustafi's ankle injury in the 2-1 victory over Bournemouth sharpened his focus on the need for defensive reinforcements. Could a central second half follow Mari through the door?

The Gunners seem to be finally adding some solidity to a leaking baseline, having been frustrated in their search this month by Nathan Ake of Bournemouth and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

They will have to pay 30 million pounds if they are going to buy the Ukrainian defender Mykola Matviyenko from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The player's agent, Yuriy Danchenko, says the clubs are in talks about an agreement for the 23-year-old, who has 18 months left on his contract. Look at this space.

Paul Pogba – Manchester United to Real Madrid

4:04 Agent Mino Raiola has questioned the ambition of Manchester United and admits that he cannot give any guarantee as to whether Paul Pogba will stay in the club beyond the summer. Agent Mino Raiola has questioned the ambition of Manchester United and admits that he cannot give any guarantee as to whether Paul Pogba will stay in the club beyond the summer.

A saga of signings that will resound in the coming summer surrounds the future of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Speaking to Sky sports news Last week, player agent Mino Raiola said the player will make a decision on whether he will leave Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.

"I don't say anything safe," he said. "Today he is not happy because he is not playing. He is recovering. Paul, if he does not play, he is not happy."

"But I saw him return to United when people didn't think he would return. People tend to forget that. People tend to imagine that United was the only club he could have signed in. He chose United."

"Everyone knows that the ambition of both parties is not being fulfilled in recent years. Let's be honest, let's talk about the elephant in the room. So we have to see in the summer if Paul is still in United's plans and if United it's still in Paul's plans. "

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.