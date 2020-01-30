Coronavirus Live updates: The death toll from Mystery Illness increases to 170

China now has more cases of the virus than SARS, but comparing the two is complicated.

Cases of the new mysterious coronavirus in mainland China now outnumber the infections China saw during the entire SARS outbreak of 2002 and 2003, officials said Thursday.

SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, finally killed 774 people in 17 countries. The Chinese authorities were criticized for their response to that epidemic, which began within their borders.

By Thursday, the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus had increased to 7,711 worldwide, according to Chinese officials and the World Health Organization. All but 68 of those infections have been in mainland China.

Experts warned that comparing the two diseases was difficult. The follow-up of SARS infections was complicated by the lack of test equipment and the lack of transparency between local politicians and the central government. While authorities say China has made progress on those fronts, similar concerns threaten to undermine an accurate count of new coronavirus infections, known to scientists as 2019-nCoV.