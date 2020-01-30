Coronavirus Live updates: The death toll from Mystery Illness increases to 170

China now has more cases of the virus than SARS, but comparing the two is complicated.
Cases of the new mysterious coronavirus in mainland China now outnumber the infections China saw during the entire SARS outbreak of 2002 and 2003, officials said Thursday.
SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, finally killed 774 people in 17 countries. The Chinese authorities were criticized for their response to that epidemic, which began within their borders.
By Thursday, the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus had increased to 7,711 worldwide, according to Chinese officials and the World Health Organization. All but 68 of those infections have been in mainland China.
Experts warned that comparing the two diseases was difficult. The follow-up of SARS infections was complicated by the lack of test equipment and the lack of transparency between local politicians and the central government. While authorities say China has made progress on those fronts, similar concerns threaten to undermine an accurate count of new coronavirus infections, known to scientists as 2019-nCoV.
Preliminary figures suggest that the new coronavirus is less likely to cause death than SARS, which killed 1 in 10 infected patients, but it is still too early to paint a complete picture of its mortality rate.
In comparison, MERS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, another coronavirus, killed 1 in 3 patients. The mortality rate for seasonal flu is approximately 1 in 1,000.
◆ On Thursday 38 more deaths were announced in China from the coronavirus, which raised the number to 170. Most of those recent deaths, 37, occurred in Hubei Province, the center of the outbreak. One person died in the southwestern province of Sichuan.
◆ Another 1,737 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours for a total of 7,711 worldwide, according to Chinese officials and the World Health Organization. The real number is likely to be larger.
◆ Tibet reported its first confirmed case. This means that all provinces and territories of China have been affected by the outbreak.
◆ Thailand has reported 14 cases of infection; Hong Kong is 10; The United States, Taiwan, Australia and Macao have five each; Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia each reported four; Japan is 11; France has five; Germany has four; Canada has three; Vietnam has two; and Nepal, Cambodia and the United Arab Emirates each have one.
◆ The cases registered in Taiwan, Germany, Vietnam and Japan involved patients who had not been to China. No deaths have been reported outside of China.
Mask accumulators may increase the risk of an outbreak in the United States.
American stores are selling masks, and health workers run the risk of infection if they can't get protective equipment.
Some Popular sellers on Amazon say deliveries will be delayed for weeks.
Masks are believed to reduce the spread of the disease when sick people use them in crowded places such as emergency rooms, offices, subways and buses. By containing the cough and sneezing, the masks prevent droplets loaded with viruses from being thrown into the air and to nearby surfaces.
The hoarding of healthy people means that hospitals, clinics and doctors' offices could be exhausted. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, doctors and nurses who treat patients for respiratory infections should wear masks and replace them frequently, as soon as they are soaked.
The C.D.C. It is reaching manufacturers to avoid shortages, especially in hospitals, an agency official said.
