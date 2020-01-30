Coronavirus anger overflows in China and doctors advocate supplies

"We have to do everything possible to protect our people," Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on television on Thursday. observations at a cabinet meeting.

Italy has prevented thousands of people from leaving a cruise ship that docked Thursday in an Italian port, because of the concern that someone on board may have the virus.

According to the Italian national news agency ANSA, a woman from Hong Kong aboard the Costa Smeralda, a ship owned by Costa Cruises, had a fever and was having respiratory problems. Both the woman and a man traveling with her, who had no symptoms, were detained in isolation in a hospital room aboard the ship and were examined by infectious disease experts at a hospital in Rome.

In the United States, health officials reported on Thursday the first case of person-to-person transmission of the new coronavirus in the United States. The patient is the husband of a woman who returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus, and was the first case reported in Chicago, authorities said at a press conference.

The US secretary of commerce, Wilbur Ross, said there could be a loophole of hope in China's problems because the coronavirus outbreak could lead employers to move their jobs to the United States.

"I don't want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate and very malignant disease," Ross said in an interview with Fox Business. “I think it will help accelerate the return of jobs to North America. Some to the United States, probably also to Mexico. "

His comments can be seen as insensitive to a country in crisis, and he has faced such criticism in the past. During the government shutdown in early 2019, Mr. Ross suggested that suspended workers should obtain loans while they were unpaid for more than a month.