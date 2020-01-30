Coronavirus anger overflows in China and doctors advocate supplies

WUHAN, China – A week after a confinement, anger and anxiety intensified in the central province of China in the center of the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday when the shortage of hospital beds, medical and medical supplies turned into physical confrontations and desperate requests for help.
In a sign of growing frustration, a relative of a patient infected with the virus hit a doctor in a hospital in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, state broadcaster CCTV reported Thursday, citing police. The man was accused of throwing and damaging the doctor's mask and protective clothing, possibly exposing him to the virus, after his father-in-law died in the hospital. The man was arrested later.
At the same time, hospitals in the region renewed their pleas to the public for help to replenish their supplies, which were rapidly disappearing. The shortage has become especially severe in Huanggang, a seven million city not far from Wuhan, where some medical staff were wearing raincoats and garbage bags as shoe covers to protect against infection, according to Yicai, a financial news site .
On Thursday, Chinese government agencies announced plans to issue subsidies of up to $ 43 per day to frontline medical workers and reopen factories to increase production of medical supplies and protective equipment.
"We cannot allow Huanggang to become a second Wuhan," said Wang Xiaodong, governor of Hubei Province, at a press conference on Wednesday.
On Thursday night, provincial leaders said at a press conference that the director of the Huanggang health committee had been fired.
For many Chinese, such decisive government announcements are too little and too late. Concerns have increased as the number of deaths from the coronavirus has increased rapidly, increasing by 38 to reach 170 on Thursday. All but one of those recent deaths have occurred in Hubei province; the other died in the southwestern province of Sichuan.
Feeding anger on Thursday was this week's publication of a new article on the coronavirus in The New England Journal of Medicine by a team of researchers affiliated, among other places, to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Hubei Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Based on data from the first 425 confirmed cases in Wuhan, the document states that "there is evidence that the transmission from person to person has occurred between close contacts since mid-December 2019,quot;.
The Chinese online were outraged and asked why the government had waited until January 20 to inform the public that the virus could be transmitted from human to human. By Thursday night, many had taken advantage of the paper as evidence that the authors had intentionally hidden valuable information for academic interest.
"I'm about to explode, I need an explanation from the authors!" Wang Liming, a professor at Zhejiang University, wrote in a widely shared social media post that was quickly removed. “As a researcher with first-hand information, you knew that the virus could be transmitted between humans three weeks before the public. Did you do what you were supposed to do?
While China was running to contain the outbreak, countries dealt with the way evacuate its citizens from Wuhan and how to stop the spread of the virus.
After Australia announced a plan to evacuate its citizens in Wuhan to Christmas Island, which has played an important but checkered role in the controversial use of distant sites to house refugees and other migrants, some questioned the implications of using the Island as a quarantine site.
Moving people to Christmas Island is not an "appropriate solution," said Dr. Tony Bartone, president of the Australian Medical Association, in a TV news interview. He said the government had other more suitable facilities, such as military sites.
In Japan, a rage broke out over the refusal of some evacuees who had returned to undergo medical tests.
Two of the Japanese citizens who have been evacuated from Wuhan refused to get tested for the coronavirus, which led the prime minister to explain that citizens could not be forced to undergo a medical examination.
Japanese social media users said the travelers, who arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday, were putting the country at risk. Some called them terrorists.
"We try to persuade the two returnees of Wuhan for many hours,quot; to be tested, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in parliament on Thursday when he was asked about the government's treatment of repatriated citizens. "But there is no legally binding force, and that is a great regret," Abe said.
Russia ordered the closure of 16 of its approximately 25 crossing points at its 2,600-mile Chinese border starting at midnight local time, as fears about the coronavirus outbreak increased in Moscow.
"We have to do everything possible to protect our people," Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on television on Thursday. observations at a cabinet meeting.
Italy has prevented thousands of people from leaving a cruise ship that docked Thursday in an Italian port, because of the concern that someone on board may have the virus.
According to the Italian national news agency ANSA, a woman from Hong Kong aboard the Costa Smeralda, a ship owned by Costa Cruises, had a fever and was having respiratory problems. Both the woman and a man traveling with her, who had no symptoms, were detained in isolation in a hospital room aboard the ship and were examined by infectious disease experts at a hospital in Rome.
In the United States, health officials reported on Thursday the first case of person-to-person transmission of the new coronavirus in the United States. The patient is the husband of a woman who returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus, and was the first case reported in Chicago, authorities said at a press conference.
The US secretary of commerce, Wilbur Ross, said there could be a loophole of hope in China's problems because the coronavirus outbreak could lead employers to move their jobs to the United States.
"I don't want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate and very malignant disease," Ross said in an interview with Fox Business. “I think it will help accelerate the return of jobs to North America. Some to the United States, probably also to Mexico. "
His comments can be seen as insensitive to a country in crisis, and he has faced such criticism in the past. During the government shutdown in early 2019, Mr. Ross suggested that suspended workers should obtain loans while they were unpaid for more than a month.
With evacuations and confinement, Wuhan, a typically bustling metropolis, has been transformed into a ghost town. Since the city was effectively closed last week, most stores have closed. The city government has imposed traffic restrictions. The lack of transportation options has made it difficult for medical workers and sick residents to reach hospitals.
But most of the residents of Wuhan They do not leave their homes because they are too afraid to get the virus.
"Local Wuhan residents who are not worried about being sick do not even go out," said Chen Qiushi, a Beijing-based lawyer and citizen journalist who has been in Wuhan since the confinement began. Video blog published on Thursday. "The locals are very scared." "I'm starting to get scared."
When Wuhan residents leave, it is mainly to go to supermarkets, food stores and pharmacies that remain open as part of a government effort to maintain the city. Senior officials have promised that residents should not worry about vegetables, fruits or other staple foods.
While Wuhan residents have been able to buy food, some complained about price increases or expressed fear that a prolonged shutdown could drown out food supplies. And if the closure lasts for more weeks, and the rest of China also struggles to secure the food supply, it could make matters worse, several residents said.
"If we can't bring products, it will become more expensive or we will even have to close," said Zuo Qichao, who sold lots of cucumbers, turnips and tomatoes. While he was talking, a woman accused him of unfairly increasing the price of turnips.
"Every county, every town around here is now putting up barriers, worried about that disease," said Zuo. "Even if the government says it wants guaranteed food, it won't be easy, all those roadblocks."
Amy Qin reported from Beijing and Christopher Buckley from Wuhan, China. Reports were contributed by Elaine Yu, Tiffany May, Russell Goldman, Austin Ramzy, Alexandra Stevenson, Motoko Rich, Anton Troianovski, Isabella Kwai, Chris Horton, Makiko Inoue, Daisuke Wakabayashi, Karen Weise, Iliana Magra, Christopher Cameron and Mike Isaac. The research was contributed by Elsie Chen, Zoe Mou, Albee Zhang, Amber Wang, Yiwei Wang and Claire Fu.