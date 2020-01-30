Coronavirus: 6,000 tourists locked in an Italian cruise | Italy news

%MINIFYHTML8fcb0e25a6f0b32d73e38bd527aa3f2c11% %MINIFYHTML8fcb0e25a6f0b32d73e38bd527aa3f2c12%

On Thursday, more than 6,000 tourists were blocked on a cruise ship in Italy after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected aboard the vast ship.

Samples taken from a Chinese couple were sent to the test after three doctors and a nurse boarded the Costa Crociere ship in the port of Civitavecchia, near Rome, to care for a woman with a fever, local health authorities said.

Costa Crociere has confirmed that its ship, the Costa Smeralda, which was carrying about 7,000 people, including the crew, was blocked.

"There is a suspicious case, a woman from Macao. Public health authorities are verifying the situation," a spokesman for the cruise line told DPA news agency.

"We arrived in (Civitavecchia) with the Costa Smeralda cruise ship and they don't let us get off the ship. They say it's due to a health inspection," a passenger named Gaby tweeted.

The Costa Smeralda departed from Savona in northern Italy and stopped in Marseille, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca before reaching Civitavecchia.

According to the ANSA news agency, the test results for the suspect patient should be ready in the afternoon. The 54-year-old woman was placed in isolation with her husband, who does not seem to have any symptoms.

"We did everything we had to do. The situation is under control and at the moment there seems to be no cause for concern on board," ANSA told coast guard commander Vincenzo Leone.

In a statement, Costa Crociere said its priority is "to ensure the health and safety of guests and crew,quot; and that it "will strictly comply,quot; with the regulations of the health authorities.