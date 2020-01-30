Construction problems threaten the opening of the Kristin Cavallari store in Chicago

When the Uncommon James store in Chicago opened its doors to the public last September, the aesthetic was dreamlike. The white lacquered display shelves joined with textured accents and splashes of color in a polished collection of shapes, patterns and a carefully selected decoration. Those of us who were unable to attend the launch in person were able to experience a portion of the magic of design through Kristin CavallariThe Instagram feed, where the founder of the brand cataloged a proud step in the expansion of his Nashville-based company.
Tonight is new Very cavallari He gave fans a look at the store renovation process, which was delayed in the months leading up to the eventual inauguration of UJ. The episode chronicles a stressful record trip the previous summer, when Kristin and Jay cutler He traveled to his old hometown to assess the progress of construction on the new site.
After taking a look at the space, which was originally purchased as two separate properties located side by side in the West Loop neighborhood of Chicago, Kristin was "scared,quot; by concerns that the store would not be ready to open before The winter season
"I am walking and thinking that (contractors) should be more advanced," said the CEO Very cavallari Cameras after their tour, noting that although the shared wall of adjacent properties had been removed, there were a handful of structural and operational problems that persisted.
"I need my floor to enter," he continued, having observed holes in its surface, as well as notable irregularities. "Everything has to be painted, the walls have to go up. So, it's a lot."
At that time, Kristin's hiring team had also not installed a complete electrical or plumbing system. In light of the large-scale changes ahead, he was concerned that the September release date would not be realistic, but delaying it would probably present major problems. When you open a new retail establishment in Windy City, time is everything.
"If the store doesn't open on time, for me, it doesn't make sense to open a store for another six or seven months in Chicago because of the weather," he said. "That's a ton of income I'm going to spend … I need it to be open at a good time, holiday season, so we can start with a bang."
Jay remained positive throughout the process, assuring Kristin that contractors could complete the renovations on time, one way or another. Still, his wife was anxious.
"I have to be honest, I'm nervous about this new store," he admitted, explaining that a higher rental in Chicago compared to Nashville increases bets on this type of investment. Of course, there was also the potential "And, in addition to everything, if the store does not work well and I have to close its doors in a year, there are about 30 employees that I will have to let go. And obviously, that crushes me."
Wondering how the UJ’s Chicago store came about? Keep tuning in Very cavallari Season three for more information.
Watch a new episode of Very cavallari Thursdays at 9 p.m., only at E!