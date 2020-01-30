Construction problems threaten the opening of the Kristin Cavallari store in Chicago

When the Uncommon James store in Chicago opened its doors to the public last September, the aesthetic was dreamlike. The white lacquered display shelves joined with textured accents and splashes of color in a polished collection of shapes, patterns and a carefully selected decoration. Those of us who were unable to attend the launch in person were able to experience a portion of the magic of design through Kristin CavallariThe Instagram feed, where the founder of the brand cataloged a proud step in the expansion of his Nashville-based company.

Tonight is new Very cavallari He gave fans a look at the store renovation process, which was delayed in the months leading up to the eventual inauguration of UJ. The episode chronicles a stressful record trip the previous summer, when Kristin and Jay cutler He traveled to his old hometown to assess the progress of construction on the new site.

After taking a look at the space, which was originally purchased as two separate properties located side by side in the West Loop neighborhood of Chicago, Kristin was "scared,quot; by concerns that the store would not be ready to open before The winter season