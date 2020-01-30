Compensation speaks after arrest at the mall

%MINIFYHTMLb9d5fe2d015be380c6c56819ceeae0b811% %MINIFYHTMLb9d5fe2d015be380c6c56819ceeae0b812%

Cardi B's rapper husband breaks his silence after being released from police custody after his viral encounter with law enforcement at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Rapper Make up for He has assured fans that everything is fine after Los Angeles police stopped him investigating reports of an armed man at the famous The Grove Mall.

the Migos Star and members of his entourage were caught by the camera while police officers handcuffed him on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at night and interrogated them in connection with the security scare after the officers recovered two weapons.

Two of the men claimed responsibility for the weapons and were arrested, one of them reserved for carrying a concealed firearm and the other for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Offset was released without charge hours later, and when he left the police station, he told TMZ that everything was a big misunderstanding.

He said: "Okay. We fixed it, it's nothing. It wasn't me. He was the wrong man (sic) …"

The hip-hop star continued to insist that he had no qualms with the police, because they had just done their job.

"They treated me fairly … They had to do that (take him to question him)," he shared. "Something happened, I don't know. But it wasn't me."

Explaining why he had yelled at the police when he was handcuffed, Offset said he simply did not want his name to appear in the headlines of the incident, because he had done nothing wrong.

"I am angry … touched (was picked up in) the media like this," he said. "I was upset because I don't do anything, I didn't know what was happening. However, we're fine."

"He was the wrong guy … but all right," he continued. "They did a good job, they find the right person and it's not me. I love L.A. (sic)!"

Cardi BThe husband is no stranger to the authorities: he was previously arrested for speeding, criminal damage, drug possession and possession of weapons.