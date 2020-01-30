Comedian Ari Shaffir talks about the violent reaction after the jokes of Kobe Bryant's death!

Comedian Ali Shaffir issued a statement apologizing after he posted a video that ended his career mocking Kobe Bryant's death moments after word of his death spread.

On the day of Bryant's death, Shaffir posted a video of himself speaking: "Kobe Bryant died 23 years too late today. He came out with rape because all Hollywood liberals who attack comedy enjoy encouraging the Lakers more than they do. they don't like rape. Big climbs the hero who forgot to spend his helicopter. I hate the Lakers. What a great day! "he said.

But the publication received a tsunami of violent reaction, which led the comedian to have an upcoming reserved concert, and is now trying to clarify his disrespectful publication.

"Every time a dear celebrity dies, I publish some horrible things about them. I've been doing it for years," he began in his long Instagram post. "I like to destroy the gods. And just when a famous person dies, they are the most revered. Then, in response to all the outpouring of sympathy on social networks, I publish something vile. It's just a joke. I don't really hate anyone of people ".

He continued, "Some of them I have never heard and I have to look for them after seeing all the RIP publications. Some of them really admire them and I am sad because they have passed. It does not. Prevents me from trying as fast as I can write some things terrible about them, but they are just jokes, and I would never label anyone in them who is associated with the person, I'm not looking to hurt anyone who mourns a loved one, I'm just looking to post some inappropriate jokes for my fans. They have come to expect it from me. "

Shaffir said that if he had known there were children on board, he would not have published the video.

"I never made fun of any of the children in the helicopter. They are not celebrities. Children who die like that, it's horrible. Obviously. All other people die, that's horrible too. It's horrible that he died. Really very sad. it was a terrible thing that happened. But that has nothing to do with the reason I make these posts. They're just silly and inappropriate posts that I do for fans who signed up to see them. "

