CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Soccer news

The new signing of Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes, says he has been a fan of the club since Cristiano Ronaldo played for them.

United has also been offered a loan forward with whom the Spurs have been in talks.

Tottenham's left back Danny Rose has joined Newcastle on loan until the end of the season.

Find out how much Sheffield United paid to break your transfer record by signing Sander Berge. Genk's

Wigan Warriors has had a winning start in the first game of the Super League season.

And England will be left without a key player in its first Six Nations meeting with France on Sunday.