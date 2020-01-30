Home Entertainment Ciara is pregnant! Look back at the cutest photos of her and...

Ciara is pregnant! Look back at the cutest photos of her and Russell Wilson

<pre><pre>Ciara is pregnant with baby n. ° 3
CiaraY Russell Wilson They are leveling up their family by one.

The couple announced on Instagram on Wednesday that they expect their third child! The ad was shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

For publication, Ciara shared an enviable photo of her standing on large rocks on the beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands, with her growing baby bump on display while putting on a red swimsuit.

"Number 3,quot; subtitled the sunny shot. As for Russell, he shared a similar photo from a different perspective.

His picture was a selfie with his love singer blurred in the background. He also used "Number 3,quot; as a legend. Three, of course, is the official NFL player number as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. The athlete also wears a diamond necklace "3,quot; in the photo.

The two stars are already parents of Sienna Princess Wilson, born in April 2017. Ciara welcomed her first child, her son Future Zahir Wilburnwith ex boyfriend Future in May 2014.

Now that Future and Sienna are about to have a little brother, let's take a look at the cutest photos of Ciara and Russell.

Check out the vertical gallery below to see the next family of the five sweetest moments.

Instagram

The third time's the charm!

Ciara is pregnant with her third child! She and her husband, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson He announced on January 30 that his third bundle of joy is on its way.

"Number 3," the star wrote in his Instagram ad.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Level up!

To share his enthusiasm for his baby's news, Russell also shared a selfie on his Instagram that debuted with his wife's growing belly. Naturally, his legend coincided with that of Ciara.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

#GirlDad

After the death of Kobe Bryant And your daughter Gianna BryantRussell shared a series of touching selfies that showed him playing with Ciara and his daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson.

Referring to the story of a news anchor about Bryant expressing his pride in having four daughters, Russell captioned his post, "#girldad."

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Heart and soul

Ciara got excited about her main men when she posted this too cool photo of Russell and his son, Future Zahir Wilburn.

"My heart can't stand it. #ClassicMoments," he wrote.

Russell commented and said: "Heart and soul."

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Go and take a walk with me

In the words of Beyoncé, there is so much damn booty in this selfie that Ciara and Russell took in their car.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

It is the most wonderful time of the year.

The family of four absolutely Christmas sleigh 2019 with this cheerful and bright photo.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Flying in style

The singer shared this adorable photo of her entire family with the matching Seattle Sounders team in November 2019. The NFL player became co-owner of the soccer team in August 2019.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Birthday vibes

Russell couldn't help but freak out about his love for his 34th birthday in October.

"From the moment I met you," he said, "you have given me nothing but Love, Joy, Peace and 2 Beautiful Children. No gift is worth as much as the Eternal Gift of Love you have given me and our family. Dad loves you . Happy birthday baby. I love you to heaven and back. "

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Take me to the ball game

The couple seemed to fly AF with their corresponding Yankees team in a game in October 2019.

"Yankee Days with my Baby," Ciara wrote in her Instagram subtitle.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Couple's goals

"Lead and I & # 39; ll Follow Baby …", the singer joked on her Instagram before walking the red carpet in the NFL Honors.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Christmas 2018

Instagram

Bad or good?

The couple looked happy posing in a photo booth days before Christmas.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna's birthday

Instagram

Birthday celebrations

The family seemed full of life celebrating their daughter Sienna's birthday.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Riding partners

"Riding partners 4 Life,quot;, Ciara captioned this photo on Instagram.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn, Kids & # 39; Choice Sports 2019

Christopher Polk / Variety / Shutterstock

Red Carpet Ready

Now that is a nice family! Ciara and Russell walked the orange carpet at the 2019 Kid's Choice Awards along with their two children.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Family fun

Ciara shared this adorable photo on her Instagram of her husband and children playing in the sand.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

pizza time

Nothing is better than sitting with the family and eating pizza! Just ask Ciara and Russell Wilson.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Holiday mode

The lovely couple posted this selfie on Instagram while on vacation.

Ciara, Instagram

Instagram

China Nights

The singer wrote: "Balancing our Qi Pao and Tang Zhuang! What an amazing experience! Traditional Chinese fashion is incredibly beautiful! #China."

Ciara, Russell Wilson

AP Photo / Ted S. Warren

Soccer stars

Seattle Field Marshal Seahawks walks with his wife after the NFL football training camp on July 31, 2017 in Renton, Washington.

Ciara, Instagram

Instagram

Dear Disney

Ciara and her main man have fun at Shanghai Disney. The singer wrote: "Unforgettable times with my family in Shanghai! #DisneyLand,quot;.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, favorite celebrity vacation spots

Instagram

Committed!

Ciara drew Russell Wilson's animal instincts during his vacation in Seychelles, where he asked the question!

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Pleasure island

The NFL star and its protagonist took a break from their busy schedules for a relaxing vacation in Mexico.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Better together

Catwoman and Batman to the rescue!

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Dirty Dancing

Wilson surely scored important points with the singer of "I Bet,quot; for breaking those sexy movements.

Ciara, Russell Wilson Jersey

Instagram

Lucky charm

Could Ci Ci be the good luck charm of the Seattle Seahawks? The singer was present to support her man during a winning effort against the Chicago Bears.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Hot and heavy

It wouldn't be a beachfront vacation without a seductive photo shoot.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Beach bums

Ciara and Russell's bodies are so unreal.

Ciara concert, Russell Wilson, Taylor Swift

Suzi Pratt / LP5 / Getty Images for TAS

Sing it!

Taylor Swift fans received an extra sweet surprise when Ciara and Russell appeared during the Seattle stop at her 1989 World Tour.

Russell Wilson, Ciara Harris, BET Awards 2015

Maury Phillips / BET / Getty Images for BET

Fresh to death

Wowza! The lovebirds made a great entry on the red carpet of the 2015 BET Awards.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Look of Love

The couple looks happier than ever in this adorable selfie.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Stay strong

"Children and retribution are a large part of Russell and Ciara's lives," a source told E! News after a visit to Seattle Children's Hospital. "That trip also brought them very close. It was nice for Ciara to see how amazing Russell is with the children. They expect to make many more visits in the near future."

Russell Wilson, Ciara, ESPY Awards

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

The royalty of the red carpet

What better time to go out in fierce sets and coordinators than the ESPY 2015?

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Partners in crime

After all, there is no "me,quot; in the team.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Sports Awards

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

All smiles

The celebrity couple definitely turned up the heat at the Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2015 in Los Angeles.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Sports Awards

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Watch me whip

The secret of a lasting relationship? Don't be afraid to let go and dance once in a while.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Make a pose

Wilson simply cannot take his eyes off his beautiful loving lady.

Russell Wilson, Ciara Harris

AP Photo / Andrew Harnik

Future first family?

This is what a date night looks like! The beautiful couple attended the president Barack ObamaJapan state dinner at the White House together in April.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Instagram

Instagram

All wrapped up

Even during brief trips in the car, these two cannot get out of hand.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Charity work

Taking time to help others is what keeps this couple inseparable.

