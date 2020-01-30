Ciara is pregnant! Look back at the cutest photos of her and Russell Wilson

CiaraY Russell Wilson They are leveling up their family by one.
The couple announced on Instagram on Wednesday that they expect their third child! The ad was shared on their respective Instagram accounts.
For publication, Ciara shared an enviable photo of her standing on large rocks on the beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands, with her growing baby bump on display while putting on a red swimsuit.
"Number 3,quot; subtitled the sunny shot. As for Russell, he shared a similar photo from a different perspective.
His picture was a selfie with his love singer blurred in the background. He also used "Number 3,quot; as a legend. Three, of course, is the official NFL player number as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. The athlete also wears a diamond necklace "3,quot; in the photo.
The two stars are already parents of Sienna Princess Wilson, born in April 2017. Ciara welcomed her first child, her son Future Zahir Wilburnwith ex boyfriend Future in May 2014.
Now that Future and Sienna are about to have a little brother, let's take a look at the cutest photos of Ciara and Russell.
Check out the vertical gallery below to see the next family of the five sweetest moments.
The third time's the charm!
Ciara is pregnant with her third child! She and her husband, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson He announced on January 30 that his third bundle of joy is on its way.
"Number 3," the star wrote in his Instagram ad.
Level up!
To share his enthusiasm for his baby's news, Russell also shared a selfie on his Instagram that debuted with his wife's growing belly. Naturally, his legend coincided with that of Ciara.
#GirlDad
After the death of Kobe Bryant And your daughter Gianna BryantRussell shared a series of touching selfies that showed him playing with Ciara and his daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson.
Referring to the story of a news anchor about Bryant expressing his pride in having four daughters, Russell captioned his post, "#girldad."
Heart and soul
Ciara got excited about her main men when she posted this too cool photo of Russell and his son, Future Zahir Wilburn.
"My heart can't stand it. #ClassicMoments," he wrote.
Russell commented and said: "Heart and soul."
Go and take a walk with me
In the words of Beyoncé, there is so much damn booty in this selfie that Ciara and Russell took in their car.
It is the most wonderful time of the year.
The family of four absolutely Christmas sleigh 2019 with this cheerful and bright photo.
Flying in style
The singer shared this adorable photo of her entire family with the matching Seattle Sounders team in November 2019. The NFL player became co-owner of the soccer team in August 2019.
Birthday vibes
Russell couldn't help but freak out about his love for his 34th birthday in October.
"From the moment I met you," he said, "you have given me nothing but Love, Joy, Peace and 2 Beautiful Children. No gift is worth as much as the Eternal Gift of Love you have given me and our family. Dad loves you . Happy birthday baby. I love you to heaven and back. "
Take me to the ball game
The couple seemed to fly AF with their corresponding Yankees team in a game in October 2019.
"Yankee Days with my Baby," Ciara wrote in her Instagram subtitle.
Couple's goals
Bad or good?
The couple looked happy posing in a photo booth days before Christmas.
Birthday celebrations
The family seemed full of life celebrating their daughter Sienna's birthday.
Riding partners
Christopher Polk / Variety / Shutterstock
Red Carpet Ready
Now that is a nice family! Ciara and Russell walked the orange carpet at the 2019 Kid's Choice Awards along with their two children.
Family fun
Ciara shared this adorable photo on her Instagram of her husband and children playing in the sand.
pizza time
Nothing is better than sitting with the family and eating pizza! Just ask Ciara and Russell Wilson.
Holiday mode
The lovely couple posted this selfie on Instagram while on vacation.
China Nights
The singer wrote: "Balancing our Qi Pao and Tang Zhuang! What an amazing experience! Traditional Chinese fashion is incredibly beautiful! #China."
AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
Soccer stars
Seattle Field Marshal Seahawks walks with his wife after the NFL football training camp on July 31, 2017 in Renton, Washington.
Dear Disney
Ciara and her main man have fun at Shanghai Disney. The singer wrote: "Unforgettable times with my family in Shanghai! #DisneyLand,quot;.
Committed!
Ciara drew Russell Wilson's animal instincts during his vacation in Seychelles, where he asked the question!
Pleasure island
The NFL star and its protagonist took a break from their busy schedules for a relaxing vacation in Mexico.
Better together
Catwoman and Batman to the rescue!
Dirty Dancing
Wilson surely scored important points with the singer of "I Bet,quot; for breaking those sexy movements.
Lucky charm
Could Ci Ci be the good luck charm of the Seattle Seahawks? The singer was present to support her man during a winning effort against the Chicago Bears.
Hot and heavy
It wouldn't be a beachfront vacation without a seductive photo shoot.
Beach bums
Ciara and Russell's bodies are so unreal.
Suzi Pratt / LP5 / Getty Images for TAS
Sing it!
Taylor Swift fans received an extra sweet surprise when Ciara and Russell appeared during the Seattle stop at her 1989 World Tour.
Maury Phillips / BET / Getty Images for BET
Fresh to death
Wowza! The lovebirds made a great entry on the red carpet of the 2015 BET Awards.
Look of Love
The couple looks happier than ever in this adorable selfie.
Stay strong
"Children and retribution are a large part of Russell and Ciara's lives," a source told E! News after a visit to Seattle Children's Hospital. "That trip also brought them very close. It was nice for Ciara to see how amazing Russell is with the children. They expect to make many more visits in the near future."
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
The royalty of the red carpet
What better time to go out in fierce sets and coordinators than the ESPY 2015?
Partners in crime
After all, there is no "me,quot; in the team.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
All smiles
The celebrity couple definitely turned up the heat at the Nickelodeon Kids & # 39; Choice Awards 2015 in Los Angeles.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Watch me whip
The secret of a lasting relationship? Don't be afraid to let go and dance once in a while.
Make a pose
Wilson simply cannot take his eyes off his beautiful loving lady.
AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Future first family?
This is what a date night looks like! The beautiful couple attended the president Barack ObamaJapan state dinner at the White House together in April.
All wrapped up
Even during brief trips in the car, these two cannot get out of hand.
Charity work
Taking time to help others is what keeps this couple inseparable.
NEXT GALLERY: The cutest photos of twigs Robert Pattinson and FKA
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.
%MINIFYHTML6d8bf9e8131b9671deeced94d21f295a15%