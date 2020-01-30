Ciara is pregnant! Look back at the cutest photos of her and Russell Wilson

CiaraY Russell Wilson They are leveling up their family by one.

The couple announced on Instagram on Wednesday that they expect their third child! The ad was shared on their respective Instagram accounts.

For publication, Ciara shared an enviable photo of her standing on large rocks on the beach in the Turks and Caicos Islands, with her growing baby bump on display while putting on a red swimsuit.

%MINIFYHTML6d8bf9e8131b9671deeced94d21f295a13% %MINIFYHTML6d8bf9e8131b9671deeced94d21f295a14%

"Number 3,quot; subtitled the sunny shot. As for Russell, he shared a similar photo from a different perspective.

His picture was a selfie with his love singer blurred in the background. He also used "Number 3,quot; as a legend. Three, of course, is the official NFL player number as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. The athlete also wears a diamond necklace "3,quot; in the photo.

The two stars are already parents of Sienna Princess Wilson, born in April 2017. Ciara welcomed her first child, her son Future Zahir Wilburnwith ex boyfriend Future in May 2014.