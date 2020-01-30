Ciara confirms that she is pregnant with baby number three, the second with Russell Wilson

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, have revealed that they expect another baby. Seattle singer and quarterback Seahawks announced the news about the pregnancy on their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old singer made the announcement by posting a photo of her doing a bikini pose while standing on the rocks during the couple's vacation in Turks and Caicos to show her growing baby bump. In the legend, she simply wrote, "Number 3." On Wilson's page, he posted a selfie with Ciara posing in her bikini in the background.

Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016, and a year later they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sienna Princess. the Melanin The singer also has a five-year-old son named Future Zahir who shares with her ex-fiance, Future.

"They are so excited to expand their family," says a source Persons magazine.

During a recent appearance in Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith, Ciara talked about falling in love with Wilson after canceling her commitment to the future. She explained that dating a single mother was intimidating at first, but Wilson made things easier. The couple began dating when their son Future Zahir was only ten months old.

"It was different. I never had that feeling in my life," Ciara said. "It was like, I was calm … It's a different level of love."

In November 2019, she said Purewow That being a mother has shown her that there is nothing that women cannot do. Ciara explained that she feels really empowered to have her children in her life, and her greatest achievement was having them. Ciara added that he cannot imagine his life without his children, and that life without them is not as good as with them.

The game alum said he hopes his children can one day look at her and say that "everything is possible,quot; because her mother pursued what she wanted to achieve and did it. Ciara hopes to transmit "those nuggets of inspiration,quot; to her children so they can pursue what they want in life.

Ciara is scheduled to act in the Rolling Stone Super Bowl concert in Miami on Saturday. He will take the stage with DJ Khaled and Paris HIlton at SLS South Beach.



