Ciara and Russell Wilson expect another bundle of joy!

Congratulations to Ciara and Russell Wilson. the Partner He went to social networks Thursday morning early to announce that baby number 3 is on the way.

It seems that the Wilsons are on vacation on the island of Turks and Caicos, and while relaxing on the beach, the couple took some photos to make the official announcement. Cici posed while standing on top of some rocks and flaunted her belly. Russell took a selfie, as Ciara was seen in the background showing his growing bulk.

As you know, Ciara and Russell already have little Future and their little Sienna. Ciara shares her Future son with her former Future, but of course Russell Wilson considers Future her son too, as three of them work effortlessly to be parents.

Cici and Russell welcomed their girl Sienna in 2017.

In 2018, Ciara spoke with W Magazine and explained how motherhood has changed her for the better. She said: "It has changed me for the better. It has made me not sweat small things. I think (being a mother) gives you more compassion in life and more love in your heart. I have to say that I love giving love, but I want give more. There's nothing sweeter than putting a smile on your child's face; there's nothing sweeter than putting a smile on another child's face. "

Ironically, earlier this month, we foretold that Ciara and Russell would have another baby in 2020, and it seems that our prediction was correct.

Congratulations to the Wilsons!

