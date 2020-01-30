Christine Sinclair: Canada striker breaks the international goal record for women's and men's soccer | Soccer news





Christine Sinclair, left, has scored 185 times in 290 international appearances

Canadian attacker Christine Sinclair has broken the scoring record in men's and women's international football after scoring her 185th goal.

Sinclair scored twice when Canada beat St. Kitts and Nevis 11-0 in a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Olympics in Texas, USA. UU.

The 36-year-old moves over retired American forward Abby Wambach with American Mia Hamm third on the list with 158.

Thanks to ALL for all the messages … I'm a little overwhelmed. Thanks to all my teammates, coaches, staff, friends and family. 185 would not have been possible without you. pic.twitter.com/fP6vD43PUW – Christine Sinclair (@ sincy12) January 30, 2020

The top scorer in men's international football is Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

Reacting to his record breaking, Wambach posted on Twitter: "Christine: The story is made. Your victory is our victory.

Sinclair, right, celebrates the goal against Holland in the 2019 World Cup

"We celebrate with you. And for every girl that comes in the pack with a dream of achieving what does not yet exist: we believe in you. Your pack is with you. And history awaits you."

Sinclair, who was winning his 290th international cap, debuted in Canada 20 years ago and was part of the team that reached the semifinals of the 2003 Women's World Cup.

He won bronze with Canada in the 2012 Olympic Games, beating the hosts Great Britain 2-0 in the quarterfinals before losing to the eventual US winner in the semifinals.