Christina Aguilera presenting her daughter to Mulan is pure nostalgia

Who is this girl that I see? Their Cristina Aguilerathe daughter of Summer Rain Rutler, knowing Mulan.

The singer posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday a sweet video of the 5-year-old girl who is face to face with a cast member who plays the character in Disneyland, celebrating the Lunar New Year. The woman kneels down to Summer's level and asks the shy girl: "What's your name?"

Aguilera's debut single, the ballad "Reflection,quot;, was recorded for the soundtrack of the hit Disney animated film Mulan, released more than 21 years ago. Disney plans to release a real action adaptation of the film on March 27.

"Funny family weekend in @disneyland ❤️❤️❤️ Shoutout to Mulan (kiss emoji)," the singer wrote. "20 years later and the movie and its music are still so special to us #HappiestPlace."

Aguilera also posted a photo of the two and their fiance Matthew Rutler and a 12 year old son, Max bratman, posing with the cast member of Mulan.