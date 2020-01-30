Chrissy Teigen-John Legend's Super Bowl ad is edited after Kobe's death

A 2020 Super Bowl starring ad Chrissy Teigen Y John legend has suffered a substantial edition before the big game because of Kobe BryantDeath.

The first commercial SUV of the Hyundai luxury vehicle brand, Genesis, the Genesis GV80, no longer contains a helicopter in its opening scene. The original version of the full announcement was published earlier this week and was recently replaced by the edited version.

Kobe, 41, his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna and seven other people, including two other teenagers, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, last Sunday.

"Today we cut our Super Bowl ad again, to eliminate a stationary helicopter that was in the first two seconds of the commercial," a Genesis spokesman said. USA Today in a statement on Wednesday. "The announcement had been filmed, produced and delivered long before Sunday's tragedy, so we removed the place for compassion and sensitivity towards families."