Chrissy Teigen-John Legend's Super Bowl ad is edited after Kobe's death

A 2020 Super Bowl starring ad Chrissy Teigen Y John legend has suffered a substantial edition before the big game because of Kobe BryantDeath.
The first commercial SUV of the Hyundai luxury vehicle brand, Genesis, the Genesis GV80, no longer contains a helicopter in its opening scene. The original version of the full announcement was published earlier this week and was recently replaced by the edited version.
Kobe, 41, his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna and seven other people, including two other teenagers, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, last Sunday.
"Today we cut our Super Bowl ad again, to eliminate a stationary helicopter that was in the first two seconds of the commercial," a Genesis spokesman said. USA Today in a statement on Wednesday. "The announcement had been filmed, produced and delivered long before Sunday's tragedy, so we removed the place for compassion and sensitivity towards families."
After the accident, Hard Rock International also edited its first Super Bowl ad to "remove scenes, including (NBA legend) Kareem Abdul Jabbar that could be considered insensitive, "Ad Age reported. Michael bay He directed the commercial, which also stars in the co-headliner of the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020 Jennifer Lopez, her fiance Alex Rodriguez, Pit bull Y DJ Khaled.
Kobe will receive a special tribute during the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami this Sunday.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.