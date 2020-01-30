Chris Woakes says England captain Eoin Morgan is probably playing the best cricket of his career | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLb38910036bee8464ac4cc04eae02b65611% %MINIFYHTMLb38910036bee8464ac4cc04eae02b65612%

Watch the first ODI between South Africa and England live at Sky Sports Cricket from 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday





Chris Woakes says that England's white ball captain Eoin Morgan has rarely been in better shape before the one-day series next week against South Africa.

Morgan, 33, decided to remain a patron after a period of deliberation after taking England to his first 50-year World Cup title last summer; More recently, he oversaw the team's 3-2 victory in the T20 in New Zealand, which tourists won in a Super Over after Morgan had reached 91 in the fourth T20 to help establish a decisive series.

6:51 See the highlights of the exciting T20I final shortened by the November rain in Auckland while England beat New Zealand after a Super Over to win the 3-2 series See the highlights of the exciting T20I final shortened by the November rain in Auckland while England beat New Zealand after a Super Over to win the 3-2 series

Now he focuses on the first ODI against South Africa, which you can see from 10:30 a.m. in Sky Sports Cricket on Tuesday, and Woakes says he can't think of a better man to play.

"There was some talk about whether Eoin could reach the top, hit him on the head from time to time, but I think it is much more to give," said Woakes, who will represent England for the hundredth time on Tuesday. if selected in Cape Town.

"He's not old in any way and he's probably playing the best cricket of his career. It's great that he stays. It's good for the T20 team also with the next World Cup that will get involved there."

"He is one of the best and quietest captains I have ever played with, so I'm glad he keeps going."

1:14 Nasser Hussain says that Eoin Morgan's decision to call Dawid Malan for not running the final ball in Napier was that the captain & # 39; flexed his muscles & # 39; Nasser Hussain says that Eoin Morgan's decision to call Dawid Malan for not running the final ball in Napier was that the captain & # 39; flexed his muscles & # 39;

Woakes' longevity in the colors of England occurs despite a long battle against tendonitis in his right knee and, understandably, the 30-year-old is not tempted to look too far into the future, even with the prospect that the Morgan's side faces a great challenge in the ICC World Twenty20. Cup in Australia later this year.

"The first ODI is in Cape Town, which is a very special place and, if I try, it will be my 100th game, so it would also be special," he said.

"It's also the first day since the World Cup final, so I'm eager to get that group together and see what we can do. Every time that team meets, we're excited to play cricket together."

S Africa vs England Live

"But it's hard to look four years later at another World Cup, or even another Ashes Down Under. I can't look that far, I've never done it."

"They are very far away, I have to make sure that every time I have the opportunity to play for England, raise my hand and do my job, I hope to take the wickets for the team and score some races too. I hope I'm still there. involved ".

