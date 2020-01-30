Chris Brown's daughter's royalty gets her first "Boo Boo,quot; while dancing like her dad – Look at the pictures!

%MINIFYHTML6e4d1f7e78b698906ae62a581d9cb98111% %MINIFYHTML6e4d1f7e78b698906ae62a581d9cb98112%

Hate him or love him, you can't deny that Chris Brown is a great artist! That said, her firstborn daughter, Royalty has shown many times before she has inherited her passion and talent for singing and dancing.

However, unfortunately, with talent comes hard work and hard work, sometimes accidents also occur. After all, everything is a process and little royalty is going through that now.

That said, he apparently hurt himself while trying to make some of his father's rotating movements.

Fortunately, it's nothing too serious and her mother, Nia Guzmán, who manages the Royalty IG account, shared a couple of photos of the 5-year-old girl with a pretty pouty face while posing for the camera, with a colorful band-aid visible on his forehead.

As for the explanation of how it ended with a "boo boo,quot;, the subtitle says: "Well guys … I got my first real boo boo! Mom and dad told me it would be fine and look! My 🩹 is a fad brand new for a couple of weeks "I have to stop thinking I can turn like dad!"

The band aid was covered with many yellow smiley faces, so at least it encouraged her a little.

In addition, with her great abilities, the girl has the potential to master her father's movements sooner rather than later!

Chris reacted to the post simply by leaving a heart in it.

As for the comments of fans, here are some of their opinions: & # 39; Look how it becomes a style and hundreds of people start using the band's eyebrow aids 🔥. & # 39; / & # 39; Aww A child just has fun … come .. happy you are well❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️. & # 39; / & # 39; as positive as your dad 😩😍 & # 39 ;.

What do you think of the new Band-Aid trend? Would you follow him or not?



