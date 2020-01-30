China's number of viruses reaches 170 while countries intensify evacuation plans | News

China on Thursday reported its biggest single-day jump in new coronavirus deaths as confirmation that three Japanese evacuees from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, were infected and fears of global contagion were raised, and more countries announced plans to bring its citizens home from the hard time. -hit city.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which initially downplayed the severity of the disease that has now killed 170 people across the country, warned all governments to be "on alert,quot; and will meet on Thursday to discuss if declare a global health emergency.

Plus:

China has taken extraordinary measures to try to stop the spread of the virus, effectively sealing Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei, an area that is home to more than 50 million people.

But the measures have not yet paid dividends, and the government reported 38 new deaths in 24 hours until Thursday, the highest total in one day. All but one were in Hubei.

The number of new confirmed cases also increased steadily to 7,711, the National Health Commission said. Another 81,000 people were under observation for possible infection.

It is believed that the infection began in Wuhan and spread as people began traveling for the Lunar New Year or the spring festival, the most important holiday season in the country. With a confirmed case in Tibet, it has now spread to all corners of the country.

Japan reported additional infections after three citizens among more than 200 on an evacuation flight from Wuhan on Wednesday tested positive for the infection. Two had shown no signs of the disease, which increased anxiety after two previous cases had already been confirmed in patients who had not even traveled to China.

"We are in a truly new situation," Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told parliament.

& # 39; Take action & # 39;

The WHO Emergency Committee will meet in Geneva to decide whether to declare an emergency, which could lead to travel or trade barriers.

"Everyone needs to take action," Michael Ryan, head of the WHO Health Emergency Program, told reporters in Geneva.

Medical personnel in protective suits treat a patient with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus in a hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak; countries are moving to evacuate their citizens from the closed city (China Daily via Reuters)

The United States also began evacuating its citizens with the first charter flight that landed on Wednesday at a California military base with nearly 200 consular employees and other Americans.

All passengers were declared symptom free but will remain isolated for days while being monitored.

About 250 French citizens and another 100 Europeans are expected to leave Wuhan aboard two French planes this week.

Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Singapore have also announced that they plan to bring their citizens from the city, and a growing number of governments advise their citizens to avoid all non-essential trips to China.

The Chinese state broadcaster reported that the country's Civil Aviation Authority had approved some charter flights to bring home Wuhan residents who had traveled abroad on vacation.

The main airlines that have suspended or reduced their services to China include British Airways, the German flag carrier Lufthansa, American Airlines, KLM and United Airlines.

China's efforts to stop the virus have included an extension of the Lunar New Year holidays and the closure of all schools and universities.

Meanwhile, China's soccer agency said it postponed "all levels and all kinds of football matches across the country," including the top-tier Chinese Super League as a result of the outbreak.

Stores have been closed in Hubei and elsewhere and production has been frozen in some of the leading manufacturers.

The president of the Federal Reserve of the United States, Jerome Powell, said that the new coronavirus represented a new risk for a fragile world economy.

"Clearly there will be implications, at least in the short term, for Chinese production and I suppose for some of its close neighbors," Powell said.