China fights the outbreak of coronavirus: all the latest updates | China news

The death toll in China from the new coronavirus rose to 213 on Friday, as more countries announced plans to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak.

Beijing said there are at least 9,692 people confirmed to have the infection, which has spread from the Hubei Province of Wuhan to each of the 31 provinces of China.

Plus:

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak as a global emergency. The virus has spread to at least 18 other countries.

Here are the latest updates:

Friday, January 31

China is confident to win the war against the coronavirus: foreign ministry

China has confidence and ability to win the war against the new coronavirus, said the spokeswoman for the country's Foreign Ministry in responding to the decision of WHO to declare the virus outbreak in China as a global emergency.

Hua Chunying, a spokesman for the ministry, also said that China will continue to work with WHO and other countries to maintain global and regional public health security.

The epidemic has killed at least 212 and infected at least 9,692 in China until Friday.

The charter flight that takes South Koreans from Wuhan comes home

A charter flight carrying 367 South Koreans from Wuhan, the epicenter of a virus outbreak in China, landed at Gimpo International Airport on Friday, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

The first of up to four flights planned to evacuate the South Koreans from Wuhan departed Friday morning, after an unexpected delay of many hours because China had only approved one flight.

Around 700 South Koreans have signed up for charter flights.

More French citizens evacuated from Wuhan

A plane carrying approximately 200 French citizens left the Chinese city of Wuhan, affected by the virus, on Friday, according to AFP journalists on board the flight.

The French military plane goes to the south of France, where passengers will undergo a quarantine of 14 days.

More Canadians ask for help to leave China

The number of Canadians seeking to flee from China due to the coronavirus epidemic increased to almost 200 on Thursday, while a third suspected case was confirmed in Canada.

Authorities told a parliamentary committee that 196 Canadians in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, requested help to return home, an increase since Wednesday when the government announced an airlift for 160.

The Globe and Mail newspaper said that the families of Canadian diplomats in China who were "vulnerable,quot; to infections were also being repatriated. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not immediately available to confirm the report.

They include people with existing medical conditions, over 65 or under five, the newspaper said.

Canada has an embassy in Beijing and consulates in Chongqing, Guangzhou and Shanghai.