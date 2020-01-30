Chelsea in talks to sign Naples striker Dries Mertens | Soccer news





Dries Mertens of Napoli has no contract in the summer

Chelsea is in talks to sign Napoli striker Dries Mertens as they try to bring an attacking player late at the transfer window.

The 32-year-old, who has no contract this summer, would cost at least 5 million pounds and Inter Milan is also interesting.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has been increasingly frustrated by the lack of signings this month, particularly in an area of ​​attack.

Mertens can play in any position through the three strikers and is lining up to replace Olivier Giroud, who has been linked to a departure from the Stamford Bridge.

Speaking about Mertens in December, agent Federico Pastorello said: "If I think of a good opportunity in the market, it would be Mertens de Napoli. He is without a contract (in the summer).

"He is an incredible player. I think he will soon be the best scorer in the history of the club. He has proven himself in the Champions League because he scored in that competition and in the national team. I think that such a player, out of contract is a Amazing opportunity, even maybe for January.

"Every player really wants to play in the Premier League at least once. So I think he would be very happy to play in the Premier League. I know him very well tactically and technically and I think he can be a successful player for the Premier League."

