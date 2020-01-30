Cheer Monica explains her training style and all those injuries

Raise your hand if you want to be trained by Monica Aldama.
The woman at the helm of the cheerleading team at Navarro College has become a special star thanks to Netflix's docuseries Encourage, which showed both his hard training style and his serious love for the students he refers to as his children. She pushes them hard, but they are happy to be pushed by her, and they are pushing themselves.
"She is literally like our mother,quot; The & # 39; Darius Marshall He told E! News during a visit to our office last week. "A lot of people don't say it, but I will say it. She is like a mother, because she has helped many of us get to where we are now simply by talking to us and not just being another hard coach like, ugh, so talented, but just a loss of one person. It will literally take you at 12 at night, drive you to your bedroom, and make sure you're good. It will make sure you take good care of yourself, and that's where our loyalty and our love for it comes from. She is a very, very good coach. "
Throughout the series, a lot is represented representing the team and yourself well, and La & # 39; Darius says it's a big part of what Monica is trying to teach.
"She always talks to us, making sure we know that it doesn't matter if we are in the program or not, as if you were representing Navarro, you are representing her yourself, so you have to make sure that you are good, and all your Ps and Q are in order so you know you can handle what you need to drive, "he said. "You never want someone to be like, oh, I saw that cheerleader, they were tearing something apart, or they were doing something they were not supposed to be doing."
The program even showed interviews with former students who had not been on the team for years, but who still adored Monica Aldama and still represented Navarro years later. She says she has heard from many students after she was no longer training them, who said her lessons resonated with them later, and seeing current students talk about what they were learning from her often made her cry.
"I cried every time I saw him," he told us. "It is emotional for me. I have had children who have approached me, because I have done this for a long time, years later and they have told me that they may not really appreciate the structure I was giving them at that time, but how they have led that to their work and all the different things. Sometimes you don't think that when they are with you right now, because they are a little young, they really understand what you are trying to teach them, so listening to some of those things was like, they are understanding, you know? "
While Monica pushes those children extremely hard, she doesn't want them to misunderstand what she is trying to do.
"I really love (see) that, because I don't want them to think I'm always riding their tails, because I ride them a lot, but only because I want them to succeed, and not only cheerleading but in life. So I constantly give them little advice or, you know, how to meet, "he said. "So it was moving to hear them say those things, so I knew they were understanding now and not only years later, when they grew up a little and really understood what I was trying to teach them."
One thing that many spectators, especially those without experience in competitive sports, had some problems during the series was the amount of injuries the cheerleaders dealt with. Not only did they get hurt a lot, but they had to overcome many of those injuries and continue to compete. Morgan Simianer was shown talking about a rib injury with which he was advised to sit, but he continued because there really was no other option, while other times, there were injuries that took out team members forever. There was even a whole SNL sketch about it.
Sometimes it felt as if Monica and the other coaches had exceeded what seemed like limits, but the truth is much more complicated. We asked Monica, La & # 39; Darius and Morgan to explain that aspect of the sport to those of us who might not fully understand it, hoping that maybe we can.
"We filmed for four months, and you watched six hours of edited film, and obviously you saw the injuries, but you didn't see all the precautions we take for safety, the progressions we make, the moments when the children are sitting, or they are receiving treatment,quot; , Monica explained. "We have excellent coaches and we take good care of them and they sit down. I mean, a lot of people sat down to rest their bodies last year, you just didn't see much on the program."
"The point is that, when you are an athlete at that level, you are passionate about doing whatever sport you are doing," he continued. "And you push your body to limits that only an average person doesn't do. And you see it in everything. The Alabama quarterback had an ankle surgery, and they rehabilitated him for hours every day so he could prepare to play in a Really big game, and he was limping near the end of the game, so you knew he was in pain, but at the same time, he has top-notch doctors who know it was safe to be out there, it will only hurt. And so we say that sometimes you're hurt or hurt. So if you're hurt, you'll have to sit down because it could hurt you more, but sometimes, there are things like tendonitis or just an injury that can safely come out and do it, but it's going to hurt to press. And nobody he is forced to go out and push an injury. It always depends on them. "
"It's a passion you have when you play a sport and want to overcome the pain," he continued. "I think it may be difficult for some people to understand that, but maybe they could relate it to something else that doesn't necessarily relate to pushing their bodies, but they mentally strive for something they really believe in or want to do, even though they don't there is great control at the end, it is something that makes you feel good and what you want to do. "
If you don't believe Monica, Morgan and La & # 39; Darius had very similar things to say.
"The bodies of each person are different, therefore, someone feels pain because they received a punch in the arm, that could be different than if another person received a punch in the arm," says Morgan. "So, if we know our bodies, we know how much we can physically handle and all those things, so we know when to keep pushing or when to take a break. We know our bodies up to a T at this point, so you can tell when things start to bother us and all that ".
The & # 39; Darius wanted to make it very clear that it is not Monica who pushes the most, even if that is what it often seemed on the screen.
"I'll tell you something I wish they had received on the show and they really don't know," he said. "Most of the time, it's the cheerleaders themselves, the athletes themselves who are really trying hard … I, with I don't know, think it was something related to tendonitis with my Achilles, and every time, I had to go back to line up because I know I want to be better. "
The & # 39; Darius says that it is much more than a single person with pain.
"I know this is more than just, oh, it hurts, let me relax and take a break," he continued. "As if this were bigger than me. The legacy and history are much bigger than I could imagine. There is more than just what I am going through right now. So the momentum is not just for you, it is for the people who did it before you, and that's where our passion comes from, because they worked great and (Monica) worked hard, it's as if the least you can do is push, but when you know you're dead, you know you're dead When you know you can push, you will push. "
Does anyone else feel mostly inspired by this moment? If only we could do a somersault …
Encourage Now it is streaming on Netflix.