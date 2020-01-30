Cheer Monica explains her training style and all those injuries

Raise your hand if you want to be trained by Monica Aldama.

The woman at the helm of the cheerleading team at Navarro College has become a special star thanks to Netflix's docuseries Encourage, which showed both his hard training style and his serious love for the students he refers to as his children. She pushes them hard, but they are happy to be pushed by her, and they are pushing themselves.

"She is literally like our mother,quot; The & # 39; Darius Marshall He told E! News during a visit to our office last week. "A lot of people don't say it, but I will say it. She is like a mother, because she has helped many of us get to where we are now simply by talking to us and not just being another hard coach like, ugh, so talented, but just a loss of one person. It will literally take you at 12 at night, drive you to your bedroom, and make sure you're good. It will make sure you take good care of yourself, and that's where our loyalty and our love for it comes from. She is a very, very good coach. "