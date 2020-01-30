Cheating? Kimora Lee Simmons' husband, Tim Leissner, saw Canoodling with another woman

Instagram

Tim's romantic interaction with the mysterious lady generates a split rumor when the fashion model / designer and former Goldman Sachs banker are heard having & # 39; a passionate conversation & # 39 ;.

Kimora Lee SimmonsAccording to reports, marriage is on the rocks. The husband of model / fashion designer Tim Leissner was recently seen flirting with another woman. While Tim's departure with the mysterious lady was not captured by the camera, a source tells Us Weekly that the businessman's relationship with the woman seemed to be romantic.

It seems that Tim's news with the mysterious woman has spread to Kimora when the 44-year-old beauty and former 48-year-old Goldman Sachs banker were heard having "a passionate conversation" when "Tim was seen with FaceTiming with Kimora ".

While it is not clear what the couple was talking about, this has generated split rumors. Backing up the story, a second source states that the previous one "America's next top model"The judge" has been spending a lot of time away from "Los Angeles in recent weeks." She has been in New York for work projects and to visit her son at the University of New York, "reveals the so-called insider information.

Kimora and Tim married in February 2014. In April 2015 they welcomed their first child, a baby named Wolfe Lee Leissner.

The news of the couple's marriage problems comes less than a week after Kimora confirmed that he had completed the adoption of 10-year-old son Gary. His representative told us about the adoption earlier this month: "He joins the family when Kimora's two daughters went to college. Ming Lee Simmons is a sophomore at New York University, and the next Younger (daughter Aoki Lee Simmons) is a freshman at Harvard, both of whom began their university careers and joined Kimora as the faces and creative vision behind their newly relaunched family business, Baby Phat of Kimora Lee Simmons. now he has all the children at home. Gary joins his sons Kenzo Lee Hounsou and Wolfe Lee Leissner. "

Ming Lee and Aoki Lee are Kimora's daughter with her first husband, record executive Russell Simmons, with whom he married in 1998 before separating in 2006 and then divorced. He later had a relationship with the actor. Djimon Hounsou. They welcomed their son Kenzo in May 2009, but the relationship ended in 2012.