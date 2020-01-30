Charlie Hunnam reveals that he and his 14-year-old girlfriend are already married

Charlie Hunnam, the Sons of Anarchy Star has been dating his girlfriend, Morgana McNeils, for so long that it seems they are already married even though they have never obtained an official marriage license. Earlier, Charlie found himself in trouble when he described himself as "indifferent,quot; to marry her.

However, he later clarified his comments in a video acquired by the media, Too Fab. At that time, the 39-year-old man admitted that he really hurt his girlfriend's feelings and also regretted saying it. "I didn't really mean that at all," Hunnam said.

Hunnam added that he has been with his girlfriend for 14 years and that he never considered the official government document as a legitimate way to officiate his relationship with her.

Hunnam continued joking that he had been doing hours and hours of interviews at that time, so eventually, it was inevitable that he would end up saying something hurtful or stupid. The actor joked that this was especially the case of someone who was not an "intelligent guy,quot; like him.

As previously reported, Hunnam, during an interview with Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant, shared that he felt "somewhat indifferent,quot; to the idea of ​​getting married. The men's trio stopped on the set of Andy Cohen's Sirius XM radio show.

"She doesn't feel the same," Charlie added, "she's very anxious." Charlie went on to say that his girl wanted to get married for a while, but he isn't too excited about the idea. In early 2019, Charlie appeared in the news for another reason.

Suzy Kerr reported in 2019 that Charlie had expanded into the film industry after his successful rise to stardom through the popular television show, Sons of Anarchy. The actor explained that part of his success in the film industry had to do with Guy Richie hiring him for King Arthur.

Although the film had a lower performance at the box office, he and Richie have formed an excellent working relationship. His chemistry led to his next collaboration, The Gentlemen.



