Greg Olsen's time in Carolina has come to an end

Greg Olsen and the Carolina Panthers agreed to separate.

The 34-year-old has been with the team since the 2011 season after being changed from the Chicago Bears. He continued to break numerous franchise records for closed wings, including reception yards (6,463), receptions (524) and 100 yard reception games (10).

In the 2015 season, he helped the team claim the NFC Championship title to win a Super Bowl 50 spot against the Denver Broncos. However, they fell to the AFC 24-10 team in the masterpiece.

Olsen has an NFL record as the first tight end to record three consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards.

The former student at the University of Miami wrote an emotional goodbye to the Panthers on Thursday.

"In the field, I will always appreciate the nine seasons we share together," he said. "The victories, the defeats, stand in the midfield with the Halas Trophy as NFC champions. The reality of going to the Super Bowl was beyond words, as was the disappointment of falling short."

"Off the field is where my family felt the warmest hug. In 2012, after the news about the challenges our son would face, the entire Carolina community hugged us in support. My wife Kara and I will be eternally grateful for Love and the prayers shared with us since then.

"Regardless of the path we choose, I will always be Carolina Panther."