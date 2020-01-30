Carmelo Anthony and his wife, La La Anthony, talk about the unbearable pain of losing Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna

Both Carmelo Anthony and his wife and actress La La Anthony have turned to social media to remember their friend, Kobe Bryant, and their teenage daughter, Gianna.

The very close father and daughter were killed along with seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In his message, Carmelo revealed that he spoke with Kobe about his love and passion for training his daughter, Gianna's basketball team, minutes before the accident.

The Portland Trail Blazers player explained: "YOU called me and told me that you would come to the game on Friday and that you were proud of me and,quot; no matter what, be true to me and STAYME7O. "

Carmelo said that the death of his friend and son is "unbearable," adding: "We laughed at how hard YOU worked GiGi and his teammates, and I told you they needed a day off." Why you, brother? Why GiGi? Why leave Vanessa with this sadness and pain? WHY? This will never make sense to me. "

La La wrote this sweet message saying: "It has taken me all day to write this. A pain that I cannot begin to understand. 💔 My heart is breaking and my stomach is knotted by my friend @vanessabryant 🙏🏽 GOD. I ask that you cover it tightly and comfort her and the girls in a way that only you are able to do. Wrap your hands around them tightly. I pray for all the affected families. V, I love you deeply. heart, my hands, everything you need from me is with you … now and forever … I LOVE YOU❤️ ".

One person said this to Vanessa and her daughters: “Think and pray for you and your family constantly. My heart hurts for your loss. The whole world is by your side. ❤️🙏🏼 ".

This sponsor wrote: “Hopefully, Vanessa and the girls feel all the love and prayers we all send them and get strength from that. They have angels watching them now. 💔🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 "

A third comment said: "You can say that Kobe did everything possible to make sure that Gigi felt safe in his last moments. Because he knew they would go to heaven because the helicopter was out of control, I just wish the security authorities banned all the planes that day were so strong that the fog was heavy and unable to see that their visibility was not good, I could not understand why that pilot was not punished either. 😭😭😭 "

Communities around the world are paying tribute to the great basketball player.



