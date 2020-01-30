Carabao Cup: Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer condemn fan behavior during the Manchester derby | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML11c4b3271fa75d608eb94de9885c89b311% %MINIFYHTML11c4b3271fa75d608eb94de9885c89b312%









%MINIFYHTML11c4b3271fa75d608eb94de9885c89b313% %MINIFYHTML11c4b3271fa75d608eb94de9885c89b314%







0:50



Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer condemned fans who made airplane gestures during the Manchester derby

Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer condemned fans who made airplane gestures during the Manchester derby

Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer condemned fans who made offensive gestures from Munich and caused problems during the semi-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Three weeks after Manchester City won the first leg 3-1 at Old Trafford, Nemanja Matic scored, and then was ejected for a second reserve offensive, in a 1-0 win in the second leg for Manchester United. at Etihad Stadium.

The city advanced to a third consecutive final of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 overall victory in one night when video footage of some local fans allegedly made airplane gestures in reference to the Munich air disaster before the 62nd anniversary of the February 6th.

2:49 Highlights of the Carabao Cup semifinals lap between Man City and Man Utd at Etihad Stadium Highlights of the Carabao Cup semifinals lap between Man City and Man Utd at Etihad Stadium

The city is reviewing the CCTV images and the blue seats appear to have been thrown after full time when the spirits were frayed.

When asked about the incidents that occurred one day after the home of United Executive Vice President Ed Woodward was attacked, the city chief, Guardiola, said: "I don't like it. I didn't know.

"I don't like what happened with Ed Woodward at home because this is football."

"I'm pretty sure you see the United team, it's really good. Honestly, it's really good, so that's not the way to do it."

"When you talk about what happened, I didn't know. If it happened, that's not nice. Absolutely not."

Solskjaer echoed Guardiola's comments after the victory of his side.

1:54 Gary Neville reacts to the attack on the home of Manchester United executive vice president Ed Woodward Gary Neville reacts to the attack on the home of Manchester United executive vice president Ed Woodward

"I just have to be behind Pep there," he said.

"You know, football is a game. It's a game we should all enjoy: the spectators, those who watch it on television, those who play."

“I keep telling players every time they“ go out with a big smile and enjoy. ”Work hard, yes, and fans should always try to enjoy the games.

"Yes, we want rivalry, but let's keep it at a sensible level and make sure we eradicate that now."

"So, yes, I'm behind Pep there and I think we all do it. We want to make this a good game."